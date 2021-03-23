The connection between sex scandals and politics has been there for ages now. There have been several cases of politicians being involved in sex scandals across the world. Let’s look at some of the most sensational ones.

1. AAP minister Sandeep Kumar was sacked after a CD allegedly showing him in "a compromising position with a woman" was delivered to CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The incident happened in 2016. The woman seen with Sandeep Kumar in the video also filed a complaint saying Kumar raped her on the pretext of helping her get a ration card.

2. Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had to step down after visuals of him with a woman were flashed on local TV channels.

The incident came to light recently on 2nd March 2021 after video clips showing Ramesh Jarkiholi getting intimate with an unidentified woman, were widely aired by Kannada news channels. It has been alleged that Jarkiholi sought sexual favours from a woman in lieu of a government job. As of now a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look into the matter.

3. Former Karnataka Minister H Y Meti resigned from the state cabinet after a video of him in a compromising position with a woman went public.

The incident came to light in 2016. The woman in the video later filed a rape complaint against the politician.

4. Local politicians from Rajasthan were allegedly found to be involved in a sex racket.

The racket was exposed after a 17-year-old girl alleged that she had been sexually exploited by several men between October 2019 and May 2020.

5. A huge sex scandal involving politicians and bureaucrats made headlines in Madhya Pradesh in 2019.

A SIT was formed by then CM Kamalnath to probe into the matter. The investigation is still underway in what could turn out to be one of the biggest sex scandals in India.

6. Former Bihar People’s Party MLA Brajesh Thakur was charged for rape in the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

The politician was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually and physically assaulting several girls in the shelter home. The matter had come to light in 2018.

7. Former Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan resigned after accusations that he had seriously compromised the dignity of the Raj Bhavan and made it a 'young ladies club'.

The matter is from 2017 when women activists in Meghalaya began a campaign seeking Shanmuganathan's removal.

8. Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit was embroiled in a sex scandal after he was linked to a female assistant professor arrested for allegedly persuading students into extending sexual favours to government officials.

Banwarilal Purohit rejected the allegations that time saying that he doesn't know the woman.

Behind the powerful allays of politics lies a world of dark secrets.