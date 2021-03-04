The Indian Railways has completed trials of its new economy AC 3-tier coach that is capable of running at a speed of 180 kmph.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted a video of the final trial that was carried out on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section. The new AC 3-tier coaches will have 83 berths as opposed to the old AC 3-tier that has 72 berths.

Oscillation Trial :



New AC 3-Tier coaches with modern facilities have been built.



These coaches have been designed in an innovative way having capacity of 83 berths.



Trial was conducted at 180 kmph in Kota - Sawai Madhopur section in loaded condition. pic.twitter.com/SVWGjLeJj7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 28, 2021

The headroom space has been increased between the middle and upper berths and several other design improvements have been incorporated to provide more comfort to passengers.

The AC 3-tier coaches will be equipped with all modern facilities like personalised reading lights, personalised AC vents, USB points and personalised mobile charging points, modified ladder for ease of climbing to upper berths, snack table with aisle berth, disabled-friendly entry/exit and foot-operated taps for better hygiene in the pandemic time.

The interior of the coach also features luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators and night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

People are quite excited about the news and they can't wait to jump on-board the train.

The Indian Railways will roll out the first rake of the new AC 3-tier coaches later this month. As of now, RCF has been given the green light to manufacture 248 Economy AC 3-tier coaches by 2021-22.