India Palace, an Indian restaurant in Santa Fe, New Mexico, was recently vandalised in a racist attack. According to reports, the restaurant was defaced with white supremacist messages and racial slurs.

On Monday, 22nd June, when the owner of the restaurant Baljit John Singh opened the place, they found it all damaged and destroyed.

The unknown attackers broke wine bottles, dismantled furniture, shattered glasses, and spray painted the walls with racist remarks directed at the owner's community.

Speaking to Santa Fe New Mexican, Baljot Singh said:

This is our livelihood, you know. And seeing it torn down and vandalized, it hurt. It truly broke our heart.

According to reports, the restaurant owners suffered massive losses amounting to $1,00,000 (₹75.5 lakhs)

This is how netizens are responding to the attack.

Santa Fe is the ideal melting pot of cultures freely engaging in commerce. Everyone has the right to compete in the free market without discrimination. I stand with the restaurant owners and I condemn the actions of the perpetrators.https://t.co/SdUR8jFpeA — Alexis Johnson (@alexisjohnsonnm) June 24, 2020

This hate crime against a New Mexico restaurant owned by a Sikh family broke my heart. The fact that it was another Indian restaurant that raised money to rebuild put it back together. https://t.co/8WTPdv1u2S — Ankita Rao (@anrao) June 24, 2020

An Indian restaurant in #SantaFe was vandalized by white supremacists: https://t.co/qLruD0GxcD



Donate here to help them rebuild:https://t.co/1q1bUW89px — Kartman (@crazyviolinguy) June 23, 2020

Santa Fe Restaurant Vandalized with White Supremacist Messages https://t.co/XETbpiA9SC We're deeply disturbed by this attack on the India Palace restaurant. Our hearts go out to the Singh family and the local Sikh community. pic.twitter.com/5pERZUJA4P — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) June 23, 2020

HATE CRIME - an inside look at the India Palace restaurant in Santa Fe. Messages like “Trump 2020” and racial slurs cover the inside. Owners estimate $100K in damages @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/7Fy29HVLnF — Nathan O'Neal (@nateoneal) June 23, 2020

Phrases like, 'Go back home', 'Trump 2020', etc. painted on the restaurant walls hint towards a racist attack and the police is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

This hate crime at India Palace is sickening and appalling. We need to stand up as a community and denounce this despicable act. We will find whoever did it and punish them to the full extent of the law.

We absolutely reject racism, intolerance, and hate. #SantaFeStrong — Mayor Alan Webber (@MayorWebber) June 23, 2020

Unsure about what led to this attack, the restaurant owners are hoping for justice.

You can donate here to help them rebuild the space.