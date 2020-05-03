With coronavirus throwing our daily routines right out the window, people have had to drastically change the way they live. This of course, means our circadian rhythm has taken a beating.

A survey by Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit.co has found that working from home during lockdown has changed the sleep schedules of 67% of Indians.

While 46% of the respondents used to sleep before 11 PM before the lockdown, only 39% now call it a night before 11 PM.

Also, while 25% of them used to go to bed after 12 AM normally, post the lockdown, 35% have now started going to bed after 12, indicating a 40% rise in.

Some of the reasons for this lack of sleep include worrying about friend and family, job stress, and finances.