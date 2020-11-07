Keeping the ongoing pandemic and the increasing air pollution in mind, many states have issued guidelines with regards to the ban on sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali.

Currently, 8 states have issued orders against the use and sale of firecrackers.

1. Karnataka

The state government on Friday decided to ban the use of firecrackers during Diwali this year as it may impact the health of those who have already been infected with the coronavirus.

2. Delhi

The Delhi government has imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including those branded 'green'. The ban is supposed to last from 7th-30th November. Over the past few days, the national capital has also been reeling under the impact of hazardous air quality and a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 infections. CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the same.

3. West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court banned the use and sale of firecrackers on Kali Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja to curb pollution amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. Sikkim

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the Sikkim government imposed a complete ban on firecrackers throughout the state. The ban will be imposed in the state until further notice.

5. Odisha

Keeping the current scenario in mind, the Odisha government also banned the sale and use of firecrackers across the state to keep air pollution in check which may aggravate complications for COVID-19 patients. The ban will last from 10th-30th November and anyone who flouts the rules will be punished.

6. Rajasthan

CM Ashok Gehlot also issued directives to ban the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in order to protect the health of the public and those affected by Covid-19. He also added that use of firecrackers must be stopped in marriages and functions. And, he has appealed to turn off engines of cars at red lights to curb air pollution.

7. Maharashtra

The state government of Maharashtra has warned against bursting of crackers citing ecological concerns as it damages the environment and adds to the air pollution and noise pollution. The BMC has also imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers at public places during Diwali in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

8. Chandigarh

The state government of Chandigarh has issued orders to ban the sale and use of crackers of all types with immediate effect, until further orders.

This festive season, lets spread love, not pollution. Also, don't forget our battle against the coronavirus is far from over so, be safe and stay at home.