Keeping the ongoing pandemic and the increasing air pollution in mind, many states have issued guidelines with regards to the ban on sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali.
Currently, 8 states have issued orders against the use and sale of firecrackers.
1. Karnataka
#JUSTIN: The Karnataka government has decided to ban firecrackers for this Deepavali festival, since it may impact the health of those who have been infected with Covid-19, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/jo2z1Lksax— Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) November 6, 2020
2. Delhi
Reviewed corona situation in Del n preparedness wid Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases hv increased due to festival season n pollution. It was decided to— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2020
1. Ban crackers in Del
2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxy n ICU beds are being increased in Del govt hospis
3. West Bengal
Calcutta HC bans sale and use of all fire crackers in #Bengal this year in view of the prevailing #Covid situation— Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ - কলকাতা (@iindrojit) November 5, 2020
4. Sikkim
Government of #Sikkim orders complete ban on bursting of firecrackers. #FirecrackersBan pic.twitter.com/wUzjoBkbzl— Ankur Sharma (@asharma9887) November 4, 2020
5. Odisha
#ReUp| #Odisha CM directs officials to enforce ban on firecrackers. https://t.co/X9aaSo6qri— Sambad English (@Sambad_English) November 5, 2020
6. Rajasthan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday justified the ban on firecrackers in the state#FirecrackersBan #Rajasthan @DevAWadhawanhttps://t.co/tGUiu2wEfy— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) November 6, 2020
7. Maharashtra
Healthy decision @mybmc— ShalOm (@shalb18) November 6, 2020
Mumbai bans Diwali firecrackers due to Covid: BMC https://t.co/FI6kdHEcjk via @timesofindia
8. Chandigarh
The state government of Chandigarh has issued orders to ban the sale and use of crackers of all types with immediate effect, until further orders.
Chandigarh bans the sale and use of crackers of all types with immediate effect, until further orders. pic.twitter.com/eGEmWgxoxW— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020
This festive season, lets spread love, not pollution. Also, don't forget our battle against the coronavirus is far from over so, be safe and stay at home.