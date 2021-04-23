Earlier this week, the Central government announced that all people above the age of 18 years will be eligible to take COVID vaccine, starting 1st May.

Until now, the Centre was vaccinating frontline workers and those above 45 years for free.

Several states have come forward to encourage people and announced free vaccine for everyone above 18 years.

1. UP

CM Yogi Adiyanath announced:

We have decided to vaccinate all above 18 years free of cost. The state government will take forward the vaccination programme with its own resources.

2. Chhattisgarh

CM Bhupesh Baghel announced:

The state government will pay for corona vaccination for people over 18 years of age. We will take all possible steps to protect the lives of our citizens.

3. Bihar

18 वर्ष एवं इससे ऊपर के सभी बिहार वासियों का मुफ्त टीकाकरण राज्य सरकार द्वारा किया जाएगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 21, 2021

4. Kerala

The State Government has already said that vaccine will be free in Kerala. We're not in the habit of changing our word now and then. pic.twitter.com/sAPzxEq7Kp — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 21, 2021

5. MP

6. Assam

Assam will give FREE vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years. GOI is giving free vaccines for 45 +.



Funds collected in Assam Arogya Nidhi last year shall be utilized for procurement of vaccines.



Today itself, we’ve placed orders for 1 cr doses with @BharatBiotech.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/U6hutOEOhg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 20, 2021

7. Goa

State Additional Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar, announced:

I am pleased to convey Government approval to provide Covid vaccine doses to all populations in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost.

8. Sikkim

Sikkim CM said that the state government will bear the cost of the vaccines of the people in the age group of 18-45 if the centre does not bear the cost.

9. Jharkhand

झारखण्ड राज्य में 18 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के राज्यवासियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन राज्य सरकार द्वारा निःशुल्क लगाया जायेगा।



इस विकट संक्रमण में लोगों को मदद के लिए सरकार दिन-रात काम कर रही है। मुझे विश्वास है सभी के सहयोग से हम कोरोना को फिर मात देंगे।



कोरोना हारेगा, झारखण्ड जीतेगा। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 22, 2021

These states have announced free vaccines until now. More announcements are expected.