Earlier this week, the Central government announced that all people above the age of 18 years will be eligible to take COVID vaccine, starting 1st May.
Until now, the Centre was vaccinating frontline workers and those above 45 years for free.
Several states have come forward to encourage people and announced free vaccine for everyone above 18 years.
1. UP
CM Yogi Adiyanath announced:
We have decided to vaccinate all above 18 years free of cost. The state government will take forward the vaccination programme with its own resources.
2. Chhattisgarh
CM Bhupesh Baghel announced:
The state government will pay for corona vaccination for people over 18 years of age. We will take all possible steps to protect the lives of our citizens.
3. Bihar
18 वर्ष एवं इससे ऊपर के सभी बिहार वासियों का मुफ्त टीकाकरण राज्य सरकार द्वारा किया जाएगा।— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 21, 2021
4. Kerala
The State Government has already said that vaccine will be free in Kerala. We're not in the habit of changing our word now and then. pic.twitter.com/sAPzxEq7Kp— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 21, 2021
5. MP
पीएम श्री @narendramodi जी ने राहत भरी सौगात दी है। 1 मई से 18 साल से अधिक उम्र के नागरिकों को भी टीका लगाया जाएगा। भारत सरकार की डीटेल्ड गाइडलाइन आएगी लेकिन मध्यप्रदेश में 18 साल से ज़्यादा की उम्र वालों को भी निशुल्क ही टीका लगाया जाएगा। टीकाकरण को व्यापक गति देना है। #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BXExAg25Ph— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 21, 2021
6. Assam
Assam will give FREE vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years. GOI is giving free vaccines for 45 +.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 20, 2021
Funds collected in Assam Arogya Nidhi last year shall be utilized for procurement of vaccines.
Today itself, we’ve placed orders for 1 cr doses with @BharatBiotech.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/U6hutOEOhg
7. Goa
State Additional Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar, announced:
I am pleased to convey Government approval to provide Covid vaccine doses to all populations in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost.
8. Sikkim
Sikkim CM said that the state government will bear the cost of the vaccines of the people in the age group of 18-45 if the centre does not bear the cost.
9. Jharkhand
झारखण्ड राज्य में 18 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के राज्यवासियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन राज्य सरकार द्वारा निःशुल्क लगाया जायेगा।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 22, 2021
इस विकट संक्रमण में लोगों को मदद के लिए सरकार दिन-रात काम कर रही है। मुझे विश्वास है सभी के सहयोग से हम कोरोना को फिर मात देंगे।
कोरोना हारेगा, झारखण्ड जीतेगा।
These states have announced free vaccines until now. More announcements are expected.