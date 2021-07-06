In a rare humanitarian gesture, the Indian and Australian governments eased the repatriation of a 25-year-old, who was suffering from chronic renal failure.

Arshdeep Singh, who was studying in Melbourne, landed at Delhi airport and was taken to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital on Monday evening.

I would like to thank the Indian and Australian governments for bringing me back to my home country safely.

- Arshdeep Singh

His family members thanked PM Narendra Modi and minister of external affairs S Jaishankar for their unconditional efforts.

I'm speechless, I want to thank the Indian government, Prime Minister Modi, the Australian government, Australian doctors who started the dialysis treatment. Almighty's grace was there. I'm thankful to all those who helped bring my child to me.

- Inderjeet Kaur, Mother

Sikh Leader Manjit Singh GK said that Arshdeep Singh, who moved to Melbourne from India in 2018 for higher education, went to a local hospital on June 8th after which he got to know that there was a renal failure and his kidneys were not functioning.

His heart is only 20% with an ejection fraction. The family were in a state of shock and we have no place to go because COVID was going on. Hospital also suggested an organ transplant. This is a very serious case.

- Manjit Singh GK, Sikh Leader

Here’s the clip Manjit Singh GK tweeted that showcased Arshdeep travelling alone on the flight along with his medical equipment.

Glad to learn that Arshdeep 25Yr #Indian #student in #Australia diagnosed with chronic renal failure has been airlifted from #Melbourne & en route to #Delhi.Thanks to @dfat @MEAIndia & @PSCINDIAN for facilitating his repatriation thru a special flight of @Qantas dedicated for him pic.twitter.com/KfE1d3ito9 — Manjit Singh GK (@ManjitGK) July 5, 2021

"Our government was kind enough to approach the Australian Government, the mother was given a visa on June 17th, but no flights were operating. Arshdeep's condition was deteriorating every day. Then we requested the Australian government to send Arshdeep back to India so that he can get the treatment”.

- Manjit Singh GK, Sikh Leader

Note: All images have been taken from ANI Twitter.

What a great gesture by both governments, right?