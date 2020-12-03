Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH group and a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away this morning at the age of 97.

Fondly known as Chachaji and Dadaji, Gulati not only owned the brand MDH, but also became its face and inspired Indians. For generations of people who have grown up seeing him in MDH ads, his demise felt like a personal loss.

Thank you for the spices, memories and everything in between.