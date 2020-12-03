Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH group and a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away this morning at the age of 97.

Fondly known as Chachaji and Dadaji, Gulati not only owned the brand MDH, but also became its face and inspired Indians. For generations of people who have grown up seeing him in MDH ads, his demise felt like a personal loss.

Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala passes away at the age of 98.



Whenever I see his face I recall the tune Asli Masale Sach sach...MDH MDH !



Rest in Peace Sir.

India's most inspiring entrepreneur,

MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning.

I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace.

The "grand-dad" or "Dadaji" whose pictures most of our moms had in their kitchens and owner of the famous Masala Brand "MDH" - Dharampal Gulati passed away at 98. He will be missed! What a journey he had..so

One more time in his memory....

"MDH MDH"

One more time in his memory....

"MDH MDH"

Om Shanti 🙏

Arguably the most powerful #BrandAmbassador & #entrepreneur Who was seen by generations and he made the people sing their tagline even if they don't use it. "Alsi Masale Sach Sach MDH MDH ".



Rest in peace Sir. #DharampalGulati #mdhmasale

Mahashay ji. Dharam pal ji.. Truly a legend. To build a lasting business from scratch after the horror of partition. He died with his boots on. Respect. RIP.



In his honour - "Asli masale Sach sach, MDH, MDH" https://t.co/L14cj9HgL5 — Gaurav Juneja (@gauravjuneja) December 3, 2020

#mdhmasala

When you hear MDH MDH wale uncle is dead

We always used to make fun of his age ,we created a lot of memes. now #dharmpalgulati dadaji left us, truly sad moment .😔 Your contribution is unforgettable, to make our country more spicy.. असली मसालें सच सच #MDH #MDH.

Still ringing in my head....MDH Masale Sach Sach...MDH..MDH...🎶🎵🎶

Even the invincible #DharampalGulati Ji wasn't able to defeat 2020.

Thank you for spicing up our life not only with your MDH masala but also with your enthusiasm and memes.



We all grew up watching 'Asli masale sach sach, MDH...MDH' ads❤

Always thought of him as immortal, this 2020 has taken away one more legend. Om Shanti #mdh #MDH

Rest in Power King. Another part of our childhood has been dismantled forever. Singing along to 'Asli Masale Sach Sach, MDH MDH.' in school trips, classrooms, and in general when it used to play on the TV was fun. You won't be forgotten.

Mahashay #DharampalGulati Ji passed away. Om Shanti🙏

King of Spices.



Asli masale sach sach MDH MDH , his ads ❤️🥺



I always thought how energetic he looks in this age even.

I always thought how energetic he looks in this age even.

Respect.

"..Pav Bhaji-Paani Puri-Chaat masala, Asli masaale sach-sach, MDH! MDH!"



"..Pav Bhaji-Paani Puri-Chaat masala, Asli masaale sach-sach, MDH! MDH!"

You'll always remain in our hearts and will always miss you!#DharampalGulati

The way "asli masale sach sach MDH MDH" is engulfed in our minds :-(



The way "asli masale sach sach MDH MDH" is engulfed in our minds :-(

He is an inspiring personality for all of us 👑#RIPLegend #DharampalGulati

During the partition, #DharampalGulati Ji and his family migrated to India and spent time in a refugee camp in Amritsar, after which they moved to Delhi, in search of work.



During the partition, #DharampalGulati Ji and his family migrated to India and spent time in a refugee camp in Amritsar, after which they moved to Delhi, in search of work.

He has done multiple businesses from selling Rice to Soap to Woods. He has also pulled the Tanga in Delhi.

𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗻𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 - - 𝗔𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 😭



MDH owner '𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗮𝘆' Dharampal Gulati passed away.



A Superb ad-man who reigned in hearts of people.



Heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏#DharampalGulati#mdhmasala pic.twitter.com/vdycAwE8CQ — Binoy ✋ (@Binoy_R) December 3, 2020

It was just 2 days ago when I was checking his lifestyle & how he made the whole empire. The way they celebrate events.



He was a true generous dadu who has helped many lives in all ways he could. A story worth being inspired



Asli Masale Sach Sach... MDH MDH#MDH #MDHDaddu #RIP — îⱮąɾէìąղ // Stan #MDHDaddu (@Martian_Gene) December 3, 2020

His Story...Struggles and Achievements are all so inspiring... Even in his 90's #DharampalGulati ji never refused a single selfie...He was so patient with everyone...I will always cherish my fan moment with him....We will miss u sir.



RIP sir🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sEZhGXpAy9 — Aditi (@_AsliAditi) December 3, 2020

So 2020 is able to claim even the immortal



So 2020 is able to claim even the immortal

Om Shanti #DharampalGulati. May your soul gets the best place in cosmos.

Not a meme but MDH masale without #DharampalGulati 😞

Saddened at the passing of Shri #DharampalGulati Ji, one of those rare people who become legends in their own lifetimes. His sparkling, lighthearted TV commercials underplayed his iconic role as an entrepreneur & role model for an aspirational, self confident India. Om Shanti🙏🙏

We have witnessed some bad incidents in 2020. This one is one of the most shocking. RIP #DharampalGulati. Thanks for the masalas, memories and memes.

Thank you for the spices, memories and everything in between.