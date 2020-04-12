With the option of entertaining oneself drastically reducing because of the lockdown, a large number of Indians are now turning to adult sites for distraction. 

That's what the data suggests, at least.

porn viewership increases
As per information shared by Pornhub, the site has seen a spike of 95% in the viewership during last 3 weeks.

In fact, it had increased by 20% before the lockdown was even imposed - and this is when the site has been blocked by many internet providers.

porn consumption increases in India
This rise in viewership can be attributed to the fact that, in March, Pornhub had made premium free for the entire world, leading to a sharp rise in viewership in India. You can understand the same better with the help of this graph.

pornhub viewership data
This was to make sure that people stay at home.

Safe to say that came in 'handy'.