With the option of entertaining oneself drastically reducing because of the lockdown, a large number of Indians are now turning to adult sites for distraction.

That's what the data suggests, at least.

As per information shared by Pornhub, the site has seen a spike of 95% in the viewership during last 3 weeks.

In fact, it had increased by 20% before the lockdown was even imposed - and this is when the site has been blocked by many internet providers.

This rise in viewership can be attributed to the fact that, in March, Pornhub had made premium free for the entire world, leading to a sharp rise in viewership in India. You can understand the same better with the help of this graph.

This was to make sure that people stay at home.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

Safe to say that came in 'handy'.