On one hand where Covid-19 has fueled demand for masks and sanitizers across the globe. In India, the pandemic is boosting another sector: pet care products.

However, veterinarians believe that forcing a mask on a pet could prove to be harmful for them. Dr Nidhi Sharma, an Uttar Pradesh-based veterinarian said:

An immunity booster is a good thing, however, several pet owners are going a step ahead and making their dogs wear masks, which is actually exposing them against many respiratory issues.

She further explained that dogs pant with their mouths to regulate their body temperature. A mask will make that process hard.

It turns out that in an attempt to save their pets and taking precautions, pet owners are harming them in the process.