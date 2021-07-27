We talk about how society is evolving and growing. But at the same time, the battle never ends. Colourism is not new for us. From fair and lovely to glow and lovely, we as a society have barely changed. Recently, a vile example of it was seen in an Instagram filter which is highly problematic. People are making transition reels of how dark skin makes them look bad and, they are happy having fair skin. 

Have a look at how some users are actually glorifying something so problematic. 

Many people on Twitter have raised their discontent with it. 

Though the filter is no longer available now, the reels are still getting the views. It's time we start acknowledging such things and stop them. 