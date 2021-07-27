We talk about how society is evolving and growing. But at the same time, the battle never ends. Colourism is not new for us. From fair and lovely to glow and lovely, we as a society have barely changed. Recently, a vile example of it was seen in an Instagram filter which is highly problematic. People are making transition reels of how dark skin makes them look bad and, they are happy having fair skin.

Have a look at how some users are actually glorifying something so problematic.



There's an actual blackface filter that ends up showing you differently towards the end when you shoot a reel on Instagram and Indian people are doing this like some Fair and lovely ad shit and glorifying it what is wrong with people! pic.twitter.com/Wn0Y1FOSRx — Valia Babycats 🏳️‍🌈 (@Vaishnavioffl) July 24, 2021

In almost all the videos first the person looks sad that they are darker, and they touch their face and look at their hands. Then they turn back to their original "fair" color and look happy. pic.twitter.com/0Y5ZzcyRO4 — Valia Babycats 🏳️‍🌈 (@Vaishnavioffl) July 24, 2021

No seriously what is this racist fair and lovely shit, @instagram please ban this goddamn filter and trend pic.twitter.com/bnM6583KT8 — Valia Babycats 🏳️‍🌈 (@Vaishnavioffl) July 24, 2021

This video has 2.2 million views. What the actual fuck. pic.twitter.com/Wkc0bBbkzf — Valia Babycats 🏳️‍🌈 (@Vaishnavioffl) July 24, 2021

Two more filters by the same creator that do the same thing. Please report these also. Thanks for the info @primaveron pic.twitter.com/7XhVQCLT85 — Valia Babycats 🏳️‍🌈 (@Vaishnavioffl) July 24, 2021

Many people on Twitter have raised their discontent with it.

WHAT THE FUCKK?!

And most Indians when I tell them colourism is a real issue.



They respond with 'Aye but aaj kal thodi yeh sab hota hai'



Fuck y'all. https://t.co/YcXQu2l1t1 — Neenu (@kpophustle) July 24, 2021

What daaaa hell is that. 😖😖

This is pure racism, she even had south Indian chandan tika when she was black and "sad". https://t.co/1qCvhSu144 — चेहराविहीन (@_paradiso_o) July 25, 2021

This is so disgusting @instagram

Remove the filter immediately.



When will Indians stop with this colourism sh!t. https://t.co/cwDWO88eIX — Nick (@imNickRoy) July 24, 2021

What else to expect when people are bombarded with ads and messages that fair is beautiful, dark skin tone is not. https://t.co/NEWqvgnkas — Geetha (@geetmh) July 24, 2021

Instagram should ban this feature in India , this feather will only make people uncomfortable against black or brown people , there should be no hatred or disgust against any race — Jayesh Gandhi (@JayeshG61575020) July 24, 2021

I am not shocked. I am just disappointed that last year we actually made a brand to change its name to control skin colour discrimination and this is what we are doing now. — Shubham (@ashubhguy) July 24, 2021

No matter what people say, racism is deep seeded in our culture. Social media needs to advance to a level where it can cut off such negativity from reaching even a few thousands. — umaer (@umearshk) July 24, 2021

Indians are glorifying it, because they too believe in colourism. — Garima | #GetVaxxed! (@thebrownwoman) July 24, 2021

Though the filter is no longer available now, the reels are still getting the views. It's time we start acknowledging such things and stop them.