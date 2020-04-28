A COVID-19 patient in Delhi who was treated with convalescent plasma therapy has completely recovered, according to a report by India Today.

He was the first patient in India to undergo treatment with the plasma therapy.

The 49-year-old male patient had tested positive for coronavirus infection on 4th April and was admitted in Max Hospital, Saket. He was taken off the ventilator support seven days ago.

Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, told The Quint:

We are delighted that the therapy worked well in his case, opening a new treatment opportunity during these challenging times. But it is important that we also understand that plasma therapy is no magic bullet.

The patient has now been discharged and will be home quarantined for another two weeks as per government guidelines.