Dr S. Padmavati, India's First Female Cardiologist, Passes Away Due to Covid-19 At 103— Vinay Sarawagi (@jagora) August 31, 2020
https://t.co/odY7DwIOWr
In 1962, she founded the All India Heart Foundation and also set up National Heart Institute in 1981 as a tertiary care modern heart hospital in Delhi with the first cardiac catheterisation laboratory in the private sector in the Southern Hemisphere.
In 1954, she set up the first cardiac clinic and cardiac cath lab in North India. She was an amazing, inspiring personality who worked 12 hours a day, 5 days a week; even at the age of 103.
My humble tributes on the passing away of Dr SI Padmavati, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, she was India’s 1st woman cardiologist & established the 1st cardiac clinic & cath lab in India ! An amazing personality who worked till the age of 103, twelve hours a day & five days a week ! pic.twitter.com/uLYZgGBa6d— ʀᴏꜱʜᴀɴ ᴀɢʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@RoshanAgrawal98) August 30, 2020
People on Twitter also paid their respects.
My humble tribute to Dr SI Padmavati, Director of Delhi’s National Heart Institute & Founder Prez, All India Heart Foundation.— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) August 30, 2020
A Padma Vibhushan awardee, she was India’s 1st woman cardiologist & established the 1st cardiac clinic & cath lab in N India !@MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/S9lRBuMUL5
India's 1st woman cardiologist passes away at the age of 103.— Phoolsingh Yadav (@Phoolsi38672425) August 31, 2020
RIP Dr. Padmavati
Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oVKV0av20S pic.twitter.com/AztD9lIVeP
Dr S Padmavati founder of National heart institute and a great Cardiologist died yesterday at the age of 103 years. 50-60 years before when there used to be few in number cardiologist, Padmavati had the best hand to open your heart and tell’ये दिल चाहता क्या है’@LangaMahesh— Pravesh Jain (@PRAVESHPARAS) August 31, 2020
SI Padmavati: India’s 1st female cardiologist dies of Covid at 103.— Anju Bhardwaj MD FACC (@docbhardwaj) August 31, 2020
RIP 🙏🏼🙏🏼 and the legacy lives on.. https://t.co/4Pb2ghDnPB
May her soul rest in peace.