Ever since the pandemic hit the world, a majority of public spaces have remained shut. This includes malls, theatres and even zoos.

In the absence of visitors, these facilities are facing cash crunch and the Madras Crocodile Bank in Mahabalipuram is one of them.

Home to more than 2,000 crocodiles, alligators and other reptiles, the park has remained shut since 16th March.

According to a report by Reuters, India's largest crocodile park may have as little as four months before it runs out of funds to feed animals, pay staff and do research.

Sale of about 5 million tickets annually made up roughly half of the revenue of the park. But with no prospect of reopening anytime soon, the park is doubtful about remaining functional.

Speaking to Reuters, Allwin Jesudasan, the Director of the Madras Crocodile Bank, said that the absence of visitors during the summer vacation season has cost the park an estimated 14 million rupees.

The park has also made an appeal for funds on its website. It reads:

Our senior staff have taken a voluntary 10% to 50% pay cut on their salaries and we have cut down our activities to just the critical ones. Despite our measures, there are substantial fixed costs such as food for our animals, local staff wages, and human-snake conflict resolution projects. We seek your help in meeting these costs and keeping the croc bank functional through this difficult time for all of us.

The facility spread over 8 acres has bred more than 5,000 crocodiles during its existence and houses 14 crocodile species.

You can do your bit in keeping the park functional by donating here.

