A few days after the crew of Air India shared their stories of being ostracised by their neighbours, an IndiGo airline employee has now released a video saying that she has been going through the same.

The video, shared by Priyanka Kandpal, starts with IndiGo crew member Amrita saying:

Being in service industry, we people are facing a lot. I am living in a place full of hypocrites, including the local police. Whereas my job requires that I have to be there on duty and my company is taking full precautions for me to be safe.

Then she added that people in her locality have been discriminating against her on the basis of the assumption that she has coronavirus - and are even harassing her mother for the same.

Me and my mother stay together and when I am not at home, they are harassing my mother like anything. She can't go out to buy groceries because people refuse her saying that 'your daughter has corona, you might also have it'.

Elaborating on the strict screening and checking process undertaken by her airline company, she ultimately added:

We are being checked in and out and we are safer than you guys. We are taking much more precautions. If I am infected, I will go to the hospital first, rather than doing my job. And obviously, my body will not allow me to work, right?

Have some humanity people .. Listen to Amrita..crew with @IndiGo6E ,she is broken from being discriminated,for wht?? For doing her duty ?When she is gone for her job, her mother is even refused groceries in her society.

This is highly unacceptable #COVIDIOTS #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/3p3EhYto1j — Priyanka kandpal प्रियंका ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ پرینکا (@pri_kandpal) March 24, 2020

It's truly saddening that people because of whom the country is functioning have to face such stigmas. If they stop doing their jobs, India will be pretty much dysfunctional, so let's give them the respect they deserve.