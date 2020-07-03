Doctors and nurses in our country are working round the clock to combat the coronavirus pandemic ever since the first positive case was reported in January 2020.

And, we can't thank them enough for their hard work and their effort.

Speaking of which, in a bid to honour our frontline warriors, IndiGo has announced that it will give 25% discount on airfare to doctors and nurses till the end of this year as they are fighting at the forefront against the coronavirus pandemic.



IndiGo to give 25% discount on airfare to doctors, nurses till end of 2020 https://t.co/wpj4TypzpO pic.twitter.com/toOr1Y9ln5 — NDTV (@ndtv) July 2, 2020

The airline in a press release said:

The nurses and doctors will be required to provide valid hospital IDs at the time of check-in as a proof of their identity. The discount will be offered while booking through IndiGo's official website, valid for sale and travel from July 01, 2020 till December 31, 2020.

The airline has termed the initiative as a "Tough Cookie" campaign. The airline further added:

As part of the initiative, IndiGo will track the Tough Cookie journey to make it special every step of the way, starting from a complementary cookie tin at check-in, welcome announcement at the boarding gate, special Tough Cookie sticker on the PPE and in-flight announcement giving them a warm welcome on-board.

Twitter users lauded the airlines for this initiative.

@IndiGo6E - Well done! Good initiative, much deserved for all frontline warriors 🙏👌 — kk (@kkv0202) July 2, 2020

Good — Devbrat Singh (@devbraat) July 2, 2020

Good initiative — Abhinay mahour (@abhinaymahour) July 2, 2020

Excellent token of appreciation for doctors & nurses by Indigo, as it offers 25% discount in airfare until December 31st, 2020#COVIDWarriors #IndiGo #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wUfoiYLy4u — Sudhir Kumar (@hyderabaddoctor) July 2, 2020

Indeed, a sweet gesture! Much deserved!