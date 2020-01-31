The ongoing Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami row is getting a lot of heat from every fraction of the society.

Days after the incident, the pilot of the airplane has called-out the airline for an unfair ban of 6 months on the comedian, reports The Quint

Rohit Mateti, who flew Goswami and Kamra on January 28, said that Kamra’s behavior on the flight did not deserve the kind of response it got from the airline.

Elaborating his statement through a letter to the IndiGo management, he said:

As captain of 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, I do not find the events reportable in any way. Kamra's behaviour, while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger.

Mateti further added that incidents worse that Kamra’s have previously occured on the flight and were not addressed according to the rules.

He said:

Pilots can attest to incidents which were similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly.

Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted about the incident where he called for a blanket ban on Kunal Kamra.

Soon Air India and SpiceJet decided to suspend Kunal Kamra from flying with them.