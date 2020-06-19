Every Indian soldier involved in the clashes with the Chinese at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night have been accounted for, the Indian Army informed yesterday.

According to NDTV, 10 army personnel including two Majors were also released by the Chinese on Thursday evening after three long days of negotiations. However, there has been no official word on the matter.

However, the Indian Army did release a statement clarifying that no Indian troops were MIA.

According to the report, a total of 76 Army personnel had been assaulted by the Chinese out of which 18 had been seriously injured while 58 of them had sustained minor injuries.

The clash in Galwan Valley is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries fought in 1967 in Nathu La when India had lost around 80 soldiers.