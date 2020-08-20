Indore has once again been declared the cleanest city in India at the Swachh Survekshan Awards, Hindustan Times reported. This is the fourth time in a row that Indore has been awarded the cleanest city in the nation.

This led to the city trending on Twitter and people congratulating Indore... with memes.

Rank of cleanest city in India exists



*Indore at 1st position #Indore pic.twitter.com/NtyEdRwtY5 — akashmishra (@akashmi41353556) August 20, 2020

#Indore

After Indore Declared Number 1 for the Consecutive 4th Time in a Row



Indoris rn- pic.twitter.com/QiIinaKYCf — myrj veer (@VNoudiyal) August 20, 2020

Other Cities To #Indore : Yar Har Bar #cleanestcityofindia Kese Ban Jate Ho

INDORE : pic.twitter.com/5Qsn9cY444 — Aatmnirbhar Hu (@AatmnirbharH) August 20, 2020

Indore is followed by Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Chhatisgarh has been awarded the cleanest state in India.

Bengaluru and Vijaywada have been declared the best self-sustainable cities with population above 40 lakh.