Indore has once again been declared the cleanest city in India at the Swachh Survekshan Awards, Hindustan Times reported. This is the fourth time in a row that Indore has been awarded the cleanest city in the nation. 

Source: Tripoto

This led to the city trending on Twitter and people congratulating Indore... with memes.  

Indore is followed by Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Chhatisgarh has been awarded the cleanest state in India. 

Bengaluru and Vijaywada have been declared the best self-sustainable cities with population above 40 lakh.