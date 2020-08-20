Indore has once again been declared the cleanest city in India at the Swachh Survekshan Awards, Hindustan Times reported. This is the fourth time in a row that Indore has been awarded the cleanest city in the nation.
Indore is followed by Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Chhatisgarh has been awarded the cleanest state in India.