A doctor from Indore has become India's first frontline worker who has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus.
Dr Shatrughan Panjwa, a family physician in Indore, tested positive a few days ago and today succumbed to the disease.
According to reports, Dr Shatrughan Panjwani, a family physician, died on a Thursday, days after contracting the deadly virus.
Netizens, including CM Shivraj Chouhan, mourned his demise and thanked him for all his efforts.
Now, the death toll in Indore, with regards to coronavirus has risen to 22.