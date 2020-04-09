Doctors and health workers are working in the frontline to fight coronavirus but, they are also the ones who are at a higher risk of contracting the disease.

A doctor from Indore has become India's first frontline worker who has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus.

India Loses First Frontline Warrior as Indore Doctor Succumbs to #COVID19



Dr Shatrughan Panjwa, a family physician in Indore, tested positive a few days ago and today succumbed to the disease.



According to reports, Dr Shatrughan Panjwani, a family physician, died on a Thursday, days after contracting the deadly virus.

The deceased doctor was reportedly admitted to Gokuldas Hospital but was later shifted to CHL Apollo Hospital in Indore. He was then moved to the Aurobindo Hospital, and that's where he breathed his last at 4 AM on Thursday.

Netizens, including CM Shivraj Chouhan, mourned his demise and thanked him for all his efforts.

दूसरों के अमूल्य जीवन की रक्षा और #COVID19 के विरुद्ध युद्ध लड़ते हुए बलिदान हो जाने वाले डॉक्टर शत्रुघ्न पंजवानी जी की आत्मा की शांति के लिए हम सब प्रदेशवासी ईश्वर से करबद्ध प्रार्थना करते हैैं।



आप जैसे महामानव को कभी भुलाया न जा सकेगा।



विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VqTzT2MZVI — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 9, 2020

Now, the death toll in Indore, with regards to coronavirus has risen to 22.