Doctors and health workers are working in the frontline to fight coronavirus but, they are also the ones who are at a higher risk of contracting the disease. 

A doctor from Indore has become India's first frontline worker who has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. 

According to reports, Dr Shatrughan Panjwani, a family physician, died on a Thursday, days after contracting the deadly virus. 

The deceased doctor was reportedly admitted to Gokuldas Hospital but was later shifted to CHL Apollo Hospital in Indore. He was then moved to the Aurobindo Hospital, and that's where he breathed his last at 4 AM on Thursday. 

Netizens, including CM Shivraj Chouhan, mourned his demise and thanked him for all his efforts. 

Now, the death toll in Indore, with regards to coronavirus has risen to 22. 