The contribution of healthcare workers and other civic officers in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak is immense. The least that we can do for them is respect them and show gratitude for their services.

The opposite of this is happening in certain parts of the country. Healthcare workers and civic officials were attacked by a mob of angry locals in Indore when they visited the area to screen residents for signs of Coronavirus infection.

A shocking video of the attack is going viral on social media.

Attack on doctors during sample collection in indore. This is shameful! pic.twitter.com/WeWg3pWcNn — Praveen (@PraveenSays) April 1, 2020

In the video, two healthcare workers dressed in protective suits can be seen running while people pelt stones at them.

According to a report by NDTV, 2 women doctors were injured in the attack. Police had to intervene to rescue them.

One of the doctors from the team who went to collect samples spoke about the attack in this video.

Doctor speaks about the attack on medical team in #Indore. pic.twitter.com/O9wdWKKjz7 — IndianDefenceUpdates (@defencealerts) April 2, 2020

The attack happened in Taat Patti Bakhal area of Indore, one of the two hotspots of coronavirus in the city. Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the area and 54 families have isolated as a preventive measure.

This is not the only instance. Doctors at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital also alleged that they were attacked by the family of a patient who died after getting infected with the coronavirus.

In Hyderabad 2 brothers who tested positive for #COVIDー19 after attending #NizamuddinMarkaj were admitted in Gandhi hospital . When one of them died his brother and relatives attacked the doctors .

Now we have to worry more about such mindless attack on doctors. pic.twitter.com/iLNhDP2nX7 — Peddi Saikiran Reddy (@The_Crusader13) April 1, 2020

JustIn: Attack on duty doctors treating #Covid19 patients in Gandhi hospital. #Hyderabad. T-JUDA members have sought assurance from @TelanganaCMO on their safety. @TelanganaDGP says strong action will be taken.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/kgXmVq1h8i — Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) April 1, 2020

It is disgusting to see people attacking the front-line fighters when they are trying to help us and the nation in fighting the pandemic.