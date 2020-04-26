A 20-year-old Indore man's drive around the city in his shiny Porsche was 'spoiled' when he was caught by the city security council and made to do sit-ups.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, he can be seen performing the punishment as a member of the council looks on.

The man, the son of a businessman, was not just driving around amid a lockdown, he was also not wearing any mask to protect himself or others from coronavirus.

Look at this clown who is roaming around the city in his Porsche in Indore.#lockdownindia #Indorelockdown #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/T6YYzsjDSp — Heisenberg (@urgoddamnright_) April 25, 2020

While doing sit-ups, he hesitates for a bit but the strict officer makes sure he continues doing it, scolding him for not taking precautions and refusing to see papers he was trying to produce.

Well done city council member of Indore, we admire you no end. I think same enthusiasm and ruthlessness should be replicated in other centres. This should serve as model for enforcement of discipline in our country. — subrahmanyamprayaga (@lalitaprayaga) April 26, 2020

Great Job by the police... Law is equal for everyone... — SATYAVIR GUPTA (@Satyavir_Gupta) April 26, 2020

Dude in open-top Porsche gallivanting about Indore punished for not wearing a mask. Whines he has been punished despite having a curfew pass. But why did he have a curfew pass? pic.twitter.com/oH97wZ6BpW — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) April 26, 2020

As per a report from NDTV, his family has said that he had a curfew pass and that the authorities misbehaved with him. They have also allegedly filed a complaint regarding the same.