Amid nationwide lockdown it has become quite challenging for people to find transport even for emergency situations. In these times, people are coming together to help each other.

In Indore, Muslim neighbours helped carry a Hindu woman's bier to the cremation ground, 2.5 km away, in the absence of any vehicle.

According to a report by NDTV, not many of the woman's relatives attended the funeral due to the fear of coronavirus and thus the Muslim men also helped her sons perform her last rites.

They made all the arrangements for the funeral as the woman's sons arrived home late due to the lockdown

Speaking to PTI, the Muslim men said that it was their duty to help the family as they knew the woman since childhood.