No doubt Indore has some great food we must all try. This time the cleanest city has set our soul on fire with fire dosa. From Pizza dosa to flying dosa, we have seen many variations of how this South Indian dish is prepared. I hope you can handle the fire.

Recently, a food blogger, Amar Sirohi, shared the making of this fire dosa on his Instagram account called Foodie Incarnate. It costs Rs 180 and is available at Indore's dosa craft.

Loaded with lots of veggies, cheese, and masalas this dosa will definitely make you miss street food. The video has gone viral with 637k views and more than 50k likes so far.

Netizens are loving the unique preparation of this dosa.

Will you try this fire dosa?