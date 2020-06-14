Amidst the lockdown, a well-known automobile industrialist chartered a private plane from Mumbai to Bengaluru to adopt a golden retriever pup from a kennel in Hennur

Sources at Kempegowda International Airport confirmed that the industrialist and his family were carrying reports of their samples that tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

India Today reports that there was a brief altercation between the airport officials and the industrialist as the reports in their possession were not issued by an ICMR-recognised laboratory. But the authorities rechecked and found them to be authentic.

After a halt of two hours, the private jet flew back to Mumbai with a new four-legged, fluffy addition to the industrialist family.

This is however not the first time that a doggo is setting foot on a private jet during the lockdown. A couple of days ago, another private jet was hired by pet owners to airlift their stranded pets during the pandemic