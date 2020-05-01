Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has said that Indians now must work 60 hours a week for the coming 2-3 years to deal with the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to Economic Times, he said:

We should take a pledge that we will work ten hours a day, six days a week – as against 40 hours a week – for the next 2-3 years so that we can fast-track and grow the economy much faster.

This quite obviously hasn't gone too well with actual people!

#narayanamurthy should be ashamed of giving a thought of Indians working for 60 hours a week.. where IT people are already stressed out with 45 hours/week and he forgot the suicides which happen in his own company. #ShameOnYou #infosys — Who_Cares (@FaiZe_shaikh) May 1, 2020

#narayanamurthy I respect your opinions and thoughts but I will disagree with a statement on working hours that you have made..are Indians not putting in hours beyond designated 8 hours will official extended hours not put pressure on our health ? — dipesh asnani (@dipeshasnani7) May 1, 2020

#Narayanamurthy should pay 60% extra tax for next 3 years to revive the economy. And also stop exploitation of workers. Bloody capitalist — Roberto Carlos (@UP_Bihar) April 30, 2020

Why is #Narayanamurthy taking like a GDP economist?



There are many kinds of tech-billionaires. Cautionary Bill Gates type, Foolhardy Elon Musk type, and Indian penny pinching, rent-seeking Murthy type. — Dinesh Mahapatra (@DineshM90) May 1, 2020

I have a better solution Murthy.



India's top 63 billionaires have more wealth than the 2019 Union Budget. And India's top 1% owns 58% of India's wealth.



Let's redistribute their wealth to revive economy. 99% wins and loss for just 1%. You are part of that 1%. https://t.co/Vbp6RihB0S — Advaid (അദ്വൈത്) (@Advaidism) April 30, 2020

Brother, furthermore a mere 1% tax increase to corporates would fetch 50,000cr to the govt. Best way to aggrandize the poor is to tax these uncompassionate ultra-rich. https://t.co/GNc7iyiVhE — Bharathi Ravi Varma (@bravi_varma) April 30, 2020

Narayan Murthy: Indians should work for 60 hours a week for the next 2-3 years to revive the economy



Big 4 Employee: Kuch naya batao#narayanamurthy — Rohan Parekh (@rohan_parekh95) May 1, 2020

It's okay everyone. #narayanamurthy has passed his best before date. Just ignore him. Not every battle has to be fought.#AlsoANoteToSelf — Amit Phansalkar (@asuph) May 1, 2020

Even during these depressing times, IT sector is still wrking tirelessly. This sector employees pay their tax properly which hs helped economy since long, but whenever it comes to suck more blood, these people are targeted first as if they're not human. 😒😠 #narayanamurthy https://t.co/K3M0KX1QXq — Mr. Smartie Pants (@DeepDive90) May 1, 2020

#narayanamurthy paisa kaun tu dega kya, 60 hrs a week, shut up fkin — Sasura kay Naathi (@SsupHey) May 1, 2020

Murthy was also of the opinion that India could see more deaths due to hunger than from the pandemic if the current lockdown situation persists.