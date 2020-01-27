The fight against the CAA/NRC has been going on for a while, but its spirit is showing no signs of abating. As almost every part of the nation has its own protests, we've also been seeing some truly inspiring images from the movement. These are images that help us understand just how strongly India's citizens feel about this draconian bill, and also empower us to go and do our bit.

If these images don't move you in some way, and inspire you to get involved in what is happening around the country, nothing will.