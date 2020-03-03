PM Modi will be giving away his social media accounts to women on Women's Day. It's an honourable thing to do. But the Prime Minister might have some difficulty deciding who to give his account to. After all, it's the Pradhan Sewak's account.

So, to help the PM, as our constitutional duty, we prepared a list of names, he might want to consider.

1. The Women of Shaheen Bagh

Since these women have been sitting there for well over a month and yet their voices aren't being heard, maybe if they tweet from Modi Ji's account, his 32 million followers could listen to what they have to say.

2. Faye D'Souza

As one of the leading journalists in the country, D'Souza has been bringing stories to us that we wouldn't have known about otherwise. Maybe, she could tell us some things about the country without the pressure of being diplomatic or being re-elected.

3. Arundhati Roy

Alright, I get it. Most of you don't like her. She is your stereotypical anti-national urban naxal. But she's an accomplished writer and an activist (much like Modi Ji was), and could, perhaps shed light on the reasons behind her anti-national activities.

4. Swara Bhaskar

She is a pretty good actor. You still don't like her, do you? She hangs out with Kunal Kamra and other anti-nationals. But what the hell, it's Women's Day. I say, give her a chance, maybe she will end up being on your side for once. Who knows?

5. Rana Ayyub

JNU, I know. Ewww. But she's a Kashmiri. And she's a leftist who keeps criticising Modi Ji's ruling of the country. Let her just run his Twitter account for a day and we will see if she can do a better job. if not, we'll know she's just running her mouth.

6. The Indian Women's Cricket Team

The Indian Women's Cricket team has qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. I am sure, if given an opportunity, they would have a lot to say about how to incorporate more women into the sport and improve facilities for them.

7. Ayesha Renna & Ladeeda Farzana

You might remember them from a video where they were being hit by Delhi Police while shielding another student of Jamia. They might have a few questions that the nation might want to answer.

8. Radhika Vemula

Radhika Vemula is the mother of Rohith Vemula, the PhD scholar who committed suicide, due to caste-based discrimination in the University of Hyderabad in 2016. Radhika, his mother continues to work as an activist against said discrimination.

9. Fatima Nafees

Fatima Nafees is the mother of Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year M.Sc Biotechnology student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, who went missing under suspicious circumstances on the 15th of October, 2016.

10. Kavita Krishnan

The left activist is one of the most trolled women on Twitter, other than of course, Swara Bhaskar. IT would almost be poetic if she were to run the PM's social media handles for a day.

Take your pick and if you think of anyone else, please let us know. We'll be glad to add them here.