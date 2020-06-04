Social media giants Facebook and Instagram admit to blocking #Sikh for 3 months after an incorrect review by their teams.

The issue came to the fore when a large number of people started pointing this out, in the wake of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

It was then that the platforms took notice, apologised and unblocked the hashtag. Instagram's PR team posted a tweet on the matter to clarify every thing.

Further, it said that Instagram will make sure this never happens again.

Meanwhile people, especially those belonging to the community are furious how such a mistake happened in the first place.

#Sikh had 1.9 million posts on Instagram at the time we were doing this piece.