We've always known a particular way of learning history. We go to the museum and hire a guide to tell us about the artefacts and history. But now since everything around us has moved to a virtual world, why not history?

Well, the British Museum offers a unique virtual way of admiring and appreciating history. You can go on a virtual visit to more than 60 galleries in the museum.

The virtual museum tours happen via Google Street View. The British Museum apparently has the world’s largest indoor space on Google Street View.

They also organise free audio podcasts and have free digital resources on their website.

And while this is all official by the British Museum, you can also use Instagram filters and immersive audio to scan objects in the museum. Or to be particular the objects looted or stolen from other countries around the world. It has hundreds of them.

Currently visitors can learn about the origin of 10 disputed artifacts kept in the museum, including the Summer Palace (China), Gweagal Shield (Australia) and Amaravati Marbles (India).

The stories of these artifacts will be told through an interactive mobile site and a 10-episode podcast series featuring experts from countries from where these artifacts have been stolen. This is a part of a campaign by Vice Media, The Unfiltered History Tour.

You can learn more about it here.