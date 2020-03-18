So far, three deaths have been reported in India with regards to coronavirus as the number of affected rises over 147 in the country.

Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra are among the worst-hit places as 25 and 38 confirmed cases have been reported respectively.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in India rises to 147 - comprising 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreign national.



Odisha reported one posititve case of Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar.@BBSRBuzz @coronavirus_in_ #CoronaVirusUpdates pic.twitter.com/ZOCxcbSOJZ — Anmol Sharma @ANI (@AnmolSharma_ANI) March 18, 2020

However, Kerala is also among the few states that are bouncing back from the crisis and doing everything it can to contain the spread of coronavirus that has claimed more than 8,000 lives globally.

Kerala is leading by example and here are some instances that prove this state is doing an impeccable job to ensure safety for its people.

1. Amidst the lockdown, the Kerala government home-delivered mid-day meals provided at the anganwadi centres across the state so that kids don't go hungry.

This cute pic is from #Kerala, India where the kid is so happy to see his teacher come to his home to deliver his mid-day meals as per the instructions from the Kerala Government that even if anganavadis will be closed, mid-day meals should be delivered to children. ❤️#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UP3svrKs3W — The Saudade Guy (@arunrajpaul) March 13, 2020

2. The state government deployed two robots to create awareness about the virus and distribute hand sanitizers and masks to contain the pandemic.

ROBOTS supplying face masks/Hand Sanitizer/Tissue paper to passengers arriving at Kochi Airport and answers on Covid 19.Fatigue less service. Kerala leads the way....... pic.twitter.com/UWu0WONq73 — Rebel to save the environment (@born2_ride_rbl) March 17, 2020

3. To overcome shortage of masks, amid coronavirus outbreak, Kerala prisoners made over 6,000 masks in just two days.

#COVID19 | Solving The Mask Problem 😷



In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks. It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch. pic.twitter.com/QKgHWqYNOg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 14, 2020

4. Steps to improve broadband services have also been taken by the state government since people will be under isolation or will be working from home.

#COVID19 | Improving Readiness



As more people will be working from their homes, efforts were taken to improve the quality and availability of broadband internet.



Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020

5. Two unique awareness campaigns, 'Route Map' and 'Break the Chain' have been launched by the Health Ministry of Kerala to increase awareness about coronavirus.

Two of the unique awareness programmes against #Corona virus infections by the #Kerala state Health ministry have been publication of the travel "Route Map" of infected persons and now a "Break the Chain" campaign👏👏👏 — sunand nr (@sunandnr) March 16, 2020

People are taking up the #BreakTheChain campaign of the Kerala govt to fight #COVID19 in a big way. People of Nanmanda in Kozhikode district have set up a hand washing facility at a bus stop. pic.twitter.com/BkXJv40vyC — Subin Dennis (@subindennis) March 17, 2020

6. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a press conference on coronavirus and about the spreading of fake news to improve safety and precautionary measures. No other CM has done the same yet in any other state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on TV right now giving a press conference about #coronavirus - the stats, what precautions to take, what fake news to avoid, where to go & what to do.



While other ministers are stoking fires on religion & politics, he's busy reassuring his people. — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) March 10, 2020

7. Screening of passengers inside trains in Thiruvananthapuram division have begun, all thanks to the efforts of the state government.

Kerala: Screening of passengers inside the trains in the Thiruvananthapuram division has begun with the help of state government. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/tBtnM2HtM4 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

8. The Kerala government personally called up all those who were in quarantine to check on their mental health and to make sure all the patients are being treated with care.

The #Kerala govt is calling up folk who've been quarantined over #coronavirus (positive or negative cases) and checking up on their mental health.



When governments actually care about their people, the results are visible for all to see. #KeralaFightsCorona — Varun Ramesh (@finalblur) March 15, 2020

9. Government hospitals in Kerala are providing proper meals to all those who have been put in isolation wards. Unlike some government hospitals in Delhi and Maharashtra, the government hospitals in Kerala are clean and proper hygiene is being maintained.

Breakfast provided at #Coronavirus isolation wards in #Kerala

A pic came from Kalamassery Govt hospital! Proud of you guys❤️ I was reading about the situation in Delhi and Maharashtra. Now this pic made my day! pic.twitter.com/pI936iWtMR — Nithin Mathew (@nithinmathew123) March 17, 2020

Hats off to all the efforts. Kerala is truly leading the way by example.