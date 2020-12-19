Nobody can beat Indians when it comes to jugaad. From finding innovative solutions to making new inventions, there's no dearth of creativity in our people.

Here's instances that show Indians do it the best.

1. Relatives of this bride-to-be used a paint roller to put haldi without coming too close to her.

Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing!



This is a pre-wedding ceremony in India where Turmeric (haldi), oil & water are applied to the bride & groom by married women on the morning of the wedding. The mixture is believed to bless the couple before the wedding. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nHHYrVbOqa — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 28, 2020

2. This Chemistry teacher made a makeshift 'tripod' for her phone to teach her students virtually.

I don't know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. ❤️ There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed. #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/88C7PBdSEW — Pishu Mon 🌹 (@PishuMon) June 9, 2020

3. This man built a 'social distancing' bike with seats 1-metre apart to drop off his daughter to school amid coronavirus.

An Indian mechanic Partha Saha from Agartala, designs a 'Social Distancing' motor cycle to drop his daughter at school. Necessity is the mother of invention. #Inspired via AFP news. pic.twitter.com/nmxe7RsyRp — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 7, 2020

4. This couple used a pair of sticks to make each other wear the Varmala during their wedding.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 what is this even pic.twitter.com/MsA44NLLsG — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 2, 2020

5. A DJ booth was set up in the middle of the fields in Uttar Pradesh to ward off the locust invasion with loud music.

6. This school teacher used a refrigerator tray and kitchen dabbas to teach students online during the lockdown.

7. A milk vendor in Jodhpur used a funnel and pipe tied to a stick to supply milk to the customers to maintain social distancing during the pandemic.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Sanjay Goyal, a milk vendor in Jodhpur is using a funnel and pipe tied to a stick to supply milk to the customers while maintaining social distance amid #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/C6AKDa1Dt4 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

8. Field staff in Dongarwadi, Maharashtra used PVC pipes to distribute food grains to ration cardholders to maintain social distancing.

While people across the country are finding innovative ways to maintain safe distances & prevent spread of #CoronaVirus, in Dongarwadi #Maharashtra, our field staffs are promoting social distancing by using PVC pipe to distribute food grain#SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/iP22Pmz6qP — Watershed Org Trust (@WOTRIndia) April 14, 2020

9. A group of Indian women used a JCB excavator to climb down from the back of a truck.

Use of JCB which the Japanese & American still not aware of 😂😂😂😂😂👏👍🏻👌🤞✨⚡️🥇🏆 pic.twitter.com/jcxpSuTcG5 — Tinkerbell 11:11 (@tinkerbell9958) February 23, 2020

10. A group of Indian people smuggled alcohol bottles in gas cylinders.

Indians are brilliant when it comes to Jugaad pic.twitter.com/WLBkapstp2 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) March 27, 2020

11. This auto rickshaw driver created partitions in his vehicle to maintain social distancing during COVID-19.

Another jugaad ,Indians are unbeatable pic.twitter.com/WpnLvonhAb — Ritu (@RituMod) April 26, 2020

12. This woman used hair bands to make a budget-friendly face shield.

No one can beat Indians in jugaad.



This is such an innovative and effective product 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xFjk3uEEEh — Micro-ambitious (@pal36) April 10, 2020

13. This person made a makeshift excavator - using a khatiya and used it to pick up a load of earth, much like an excavator would.

I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator’. #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/av3qNdIAHd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 21, 2019

14. These men used a bike as a machine to be used for farm work.

I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’ pic.twitter.com/rMj6rowA3L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2020

15. Someone cut one side of a water tank to facilitate the parking of scooters.

I had tweeted about banning plastic water bottles in my office & I suppose that could apply to a number plastic products around us. But good to see people creatively recycling stuff as well! pic.twitter.com/T0780KLUrI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2019

