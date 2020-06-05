We share this planet with billions of other living beings.

For centuries now, humans and animals have been coexisting on Earth. But over time, we humans, the more evolved of all species, started dominating and caused a massive imbalance.

Be it for developmental projects like roads, railways and industries, or deriving sadistic pleasure, we have inflicted cruelty on wildlife.

It's not that humans do not care about these incidents, they do, only to be forgotten soon. And maybe this is the reason these innocent lives never get justice.

Remember Avni?

The tigress who was shot dead on 2nd November 2018, in Maharashtra, after being labelled a 'man-eater' by the forest department.

Dear Avni,

Sorry that our justice system is ineffecient to ensure justice to you. There could have been a better option than shooting you, only if Govt & Officials had resolute will.

Dark day in history of Willdlife conservation.#Avni — Prasad guru (@prasad3197) November 3, 2018

Despite massive outrage on social media and protests by animal rights activists, the hunters were absolved by the forest department and the case was closed in February 2019.

No proven evidence!! Yet fate is against her.. we should be ashamed of being a human 😭.. RIP #Avni #Avnithetigress

Moreover she is a MOTHER.. Sorry🙏 pic.twitter.com/AxpOWxwWru — Sekhar m a (@ma_sekhar) November 3, 2018

Sir...have u completed the investigation into killing of Tigress Avni...??? — Batman (@Batmankickass1) June 4, 2020

And then Avni became a forgotten soul, just like the elephant that passed away after being badly injured by a speeding train in West Bengal.

A gut-wrenching video of the accident, that took place in a wildlife corridor, went viral on social media. It was impossible not to spark anger amongst people, and it did.

What an utterly foul society we have become - we worship Ganesha as the Lord of Beginnings while maiming and murdering our elephants, destroying their habitats and driving them towards extinction. — Ranjit Hoskote (@ranjithoskote) September 28, 2019

Such man made accidents and disaster need to end immediately. Heartbreaking and pathetic to see such a gentle animal is pain and agony. — Sam Haris (@sam_haris) September 28, 2019

What happened next is more such accidents where animals were killed in their own habitats. Because the fallen elephant didn't even find a place in human memory.

2 more elephants were killed by speeding trains in West Bengal when they were trying to cross the railway tracks.

West Bengal: Two elephants have been killed after being hit by a passenger train near Batasi in Darjeeling, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/2Ypdq4hMiJ — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

The news of the tragic accident, owing to increased man-animal conflict, left Twitter saddened.

Sad news to start this day with.



How did this happened? Train hadn't been slowed down while crossing this area?



Poor animals died becuase our lives are dependent on all destructive elements. — Minus 🇮🇳 (@minus80_00) December 11, 2019

While these were some cases where animals lost their lives to development, there were others too, where humans intentionally caused pain and suffering to them.

A stray dog was tied and mercilessly beaten nearly to death in Delhi. The incident was brought to light by an NGO, feeding and taking care of animals.

Such incidents of animal cruelty have been increasing in the country.

Recently, a pregnant stray dog was mercilessly beaten to death by two women in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. During her treatment the dog succumbed to her injuries. She even delivered 2 pups prematurely, neither of which could survive.

Her death caused a furore among animal lovers and an online campaign was also started to seek justice for the dog, following which the accused were arrested.

We want #JUSTICEFORAPRIL Seeing this event, one should lose faith in humanity!

This incident is from Bhubaneswar, Orissa,

Where On 21st, a pregnant dog was beaten by 2 women in Bhubaneswar,

She and her premature babies died on 28 April from trauma and internal injury. pic.twitter.com/a1jdlDHqlL — Aradhya Animal Aid (@AidAradhya) May 5, 2020

And now, the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, apparently by eating a pineapple filled with firecrackers has led to uproar on social media.

The tragic images of her standing calmly in water before death shook our faith in humanity. Or we should say shattered.

This simply shouldn’t have happened—whoever did this is HEARTLESS.



A pregnant elephant DIED after eating a pineapple filled with firecrackers. Imagine how scared she must have been when the fruit exploded.



The disrespect humans have for animals must end! https://t.co/dxPvAOyjqK — PETA (@peta) June 4, 2020

Human beings inflicting this kind of cruelty on mute and innocent lives, every now and then, reminds us that it's we who are the real animals here.

And we do not deserve them at all.