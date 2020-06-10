Putting an entire country under lockdown is not an easy thing to do. The economy suffers unimaginably and ultimately, shops have to be opened, flights have to be started.

That doesn't mean, though, that things are normal and the virus doesn't exist anymore. A lot of us don't quite understand that. Here are instances of Indians forgetting about all social distancing rules as the lockdown gets relaxed across the country.

1. People rushing to leave the plane, totally forgetting about the concept of social distancing.

#whatsappfwd

While a huge debate is going on w.r.t middle seat of the plane for social distancing... This is how it all ends up! pic.twitter.com/4gwK1ChYEP — Abhishek Kothari 🇮🇳 (@kothariabhishek) June 5, 2020

2. Hundreds lining up to buy alcohol the day wine shops were opened.

Who cares about #Coronavirus when #Alcohol is to be had...

Forget social distancing, forget crowd control.. huge numbers from across Delhi gather at the govt Liquor shop at Daryaganj.

Handful of @DelhiPolice unable to keep control @IndiaToday @aajtak @DilliAajtaktv pic.twitter.com/YlkOCsHOB4 — Aneesha Mathur (@AneeshaMathur) May 4, 2020

3. People coming out in large numbers, leading to endless traffic jams.

'The Parking lot' visuals are becoming the new normal in Delhi. Huge traffic jam at Delhi-Ghaziabad border in New Delhi.

Express photos | @parveennegi1.@TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/SGBbNWQLTf — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) June 3, 2020

4. Mumbai residents going for a walk even as the number of cases soar in Maharashtra.

No government can save us, if we are this.



Marine Drive, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/7Sgf3z82S0 — सौरव (@SauravPanwarJNV) June 7, 2020

5. People back to forgetting what distancing or a queue means.

@DM_DEO_Central @ArvindKejriwal @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA



Sir I visited post office today and there was no social distancing norms followed.



Please find below the pictures @IndiaPostOffice



Kashmiri gate Delhi pic.twitter.com/TzrkCoketV — Aman Bhardwaj (@AmanBha89239332) June 1, 2020

6. Commuters at Howrah bus stop gathering to board a bus after lockdown relaxation.

7. Hundreds gathering for the unveiling ceremony of Maharana Pratap's statue in Rajasthan.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Social distancing norms violated as people in huge numbers gathered at Pratap Chowk in Baran for the inauguration ceremony of Maharana Pratap’s statue, amid #COVID19 pandemic. Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal also took part in the event. (06.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/rWb4jSLWgh — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

8. All the norms thrown into air to greet TDP Chief Chandra Babu Naidu.

India Today: 👆Social distancing violated by TDP Chief Chandra Babu Naidu and his supporters,during his arrival in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday pic.twitter.com/ULLWb7rnOA — Sreekanth Maddireddy (@sreekanth_mr) May 27, 2020

9. RWAs planning to hold 'corona-themed' parties to celebrate easing of lockdown.

10. Body builders protesting as gyms remain one of the places still not allowed to open. They did so by doing push-ups on the road (while it's understandable that they are frustrated because of the losses, this is no way to express it).

#NDTVBeeps | On Thursday, frustrated protesters did push-ups on the streets of Ludhiana, demanding the government allow gyms to reopen. pic.twitter.com/Z3sXAbljMo — NDTV (@ndtv) June 5, 2020

Have we still not understood what the word 'pandemic' means?