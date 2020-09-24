With money comes a lot of other things - power, fame, luxurious lifestyle and fans. But even then, there are a few people who do not lose their basic human nature, their humility and keep giving us more reasons to love them.

1. When Ratan Tata personally visited the families of all the 80 employees of Tata Group who were affected during 26/11.

2. When Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, mopped coffee spilled by him in the Parliament premises.

3. When former US President Barack Obama and his family attended a prayer service standing among other worshippers in a church.

4. When Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murthy took the Bengaluru Metro to attend an event.

5. When Kenyan steel billionaire Narendra Raval donated his entire salary and financial benefits to support needy students at the university, he was appointed as the Chancellor of.

6. When Sonu Sood helped migrant workers, students and other jobless people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

7. When Joyce Banda, first female president of Malawi, chose to let go of a presidential jet and some 60 Mercedes, in order to uplift the financial predicament of the country.

8. When Justin Trudeau personally greeted Syrian refugees at the airport and handed out warm winter coats to them.

9. When Rahul Dravid skyped with a terminally-ill fan and apologized for not making it in person.

10. When MS Dhoni was spotted polishing his own shoes during his stint as Lt. Colonel.

They did prove that humanity is priceless.