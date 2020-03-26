If there's one thing we can do to protect ourselves from coronavirus, it's social distancing. A latest study by ICMR also estimated that India may be able to reduce its COVID-19 cases by as much as 62% if social distancing and quarantines are strictly observed.

While the government is trying its best to enforce rules with regard to social distancing, it is up to us to practice them religiously.

Over the last few days, people across the country are doing their bit in maintaining a safe distance from others around. Here are some instances.

1. People queued up at safe distances outside an alcohol shop in Kerala.

A scene from a beverages outlet at Thalassery in Kannur district of Kerala.

Seems like people are religiously following the instructions.

An example of social distancing at its best.

2. A shopkeeper in Kerala is using an innovative technique to maintain a safe distance with the customers while selling essential supplies.

How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way!

3. People stood in circles marked at a safe distance while waiting for their turn to buy groceries at a shop in Gujarat.

4. People practised social distancing by standing at designated points while buying essentials at a supermarket in Mundra.

Social distancing being practiced at a Super market in Mundra, Kutch in Gujarat

5. Milk suppliers stood at a distance of 1 metre while buying milk from a dairy in Gujarat.

6. People in Nadiad, Maharashtra, are following social distancing without anyone asking them to do so.

Today evening, place: Near Ramji temple, Peej road, Nadiad, Distt kheda, gujarat. Its so heartening to see that people are following social distancing now on their own, yesterday evening, kheda police went to many such shops personally to keep at least 1 metre distance:

7. Vegetable markets are being organised in open grounds in Guntakal so that people can stand apart from each other and the place doesn't get crowded.

Railways Fights COVID-19: Maintaining social distancing in this hour of need, Railways is helping decongest vegetable markets in open grounds in Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh for the safety of the citizens as well as the Railways staff.

8. People lined up on a foothpath at safe distances from each other while buying essential supplies in Meghalaya.

Social distancing being judiciously practised in Northeast Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, amid lockdown due to COVID19.

9. People are maintaining distance from each other even at the police stations in Tiruppur.

10. Coimbatore has marked all its essential service outlets, including ATMs, in a way that people can stand at a distance.

Social distancing at Coimbatore is maintained & followed well now..



Here seen at provisions stores , ration shops & ATMs. pic.twitter.com/Z4BEoZblLK — Kishore Chandran (@Kishore36451190) March 26, 2020

11. A shopkeeper at a store in Tamil Nadu is using a cylindrical pipe to transfer the supplies to the customers.

12. People in Shimla queued up on roads on designated markings outside the grocery stores.

It is heartwarming to see that people are following the advisories and taking social distancing seriously.