The clashes, riots and violence in North East Delhi have left the capital city burning and people scared for their lives. Latest reports suggest that 20 people have lost their lives in the riots and over 150 have been injured.

Amidst all the hatred, chaos and violence, some instances of unity, love and brotherhood have emerged from the riot-infested areas in Delhi.

1. Residents of Yamuna Vihar formed a human chain to ensure that school children are escorted safely amidst violence.

In the absence of police, civilians of the area decided to protect school children and formed a human chain to ensure their safe passage.

This is happening now at Yamuna Vihar in East Delhi.

Locals form a human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety.



Police is nowhere to be seen. Remember this is Delhi, barely 20 kms north of Hyderabad house, the site of Modi-Trump joint statement an hour or so back pic.twitter.com/HHodTvJpK8 — Bodhisattva Sen Roy (@insenroy) February 25, 2020

2. Gurdwaras in certain parts of Delhi have opened their doors to Muslims and other affected people who need shelter.

Like always, the Sikh community has come forward to help those in need in these times of crisis.

Gurudwaras in North Delhi including in Majnoo ka Tila will look after people who need help tonight, Delhi GPC leaders said. People in North and Northeast Delhi please be informed .

. — Kallol Bhattacherjee (@janusmyth) February 24, 2020

Gurdwaras as always open for all those in need at Delhi, must reach for protection, meals those in need pic.twitter.com/jFwhp9fa6T — Neel Kamal (@NeelkamalTOI) February 26, 2020

3. In Seelampur, the Dalit community blocked routes leading to Muslim localities and prevented the entry of rioters in their houses.

Dalit residents of Seelampur J-Block are protecting the Muslim residents and have blocked roads pushing out right wing mobs.#DelhiBurning — Ovais Sultan Khan (@OvaisSultanKhan) February 25, 2020

4. In Ramesh Park area, Hindus and Sikhs assured their Muslim brethren that they would stand with them if rioters tried to create trouble.

CNN journalist Uday Singh Rana tweeted about this piece of good news.

There were rumours of disturbances in Ramesh Park's Gali No. 10 and local Muslims came out in panic. Hindus & Sikhs assured them that they would stand with them if goons tried to create trouble. Things have calmed down. These heartening stories must be told. Ramesh Park Zindabad. — Uday Singh Rana (@UdaySRana) February 25, 2020

5. In Lalita Park area also, Hindus and Sikhs went to their Muslim brothers' homes and assured them of their safety.

I'm now hearing this happened in Lalita Park as well. Hindus and Sikhs went to each Muslim house and told them that they are safe here. This is the India we know and love. https://t.co/mYUpcOFdO8 — Uday Singh Rana (@UdaySRana) February 25, 2020

6. According to a Twitter user, Hindus in his neighbourhood were guarding his house to make the family feel safe.

Hindus of my neighbour are sitting outside my house since morning to make us safe. 1 house in a street of 30 houses. — environmentalist junaid ahmad (@MohdJunaidahma7) February 25, 2020

7. A local BJP ward councillor from Yamuna Vihar came forward to help a Muslim family and saved their house from being torched by a mob.

According to a report by India Today, the mob set ablaze a Muslim family's car and bike in Yamuna Vihar and also torched their tenant's boutique. This is when a local BJP ward councillor, who is also a long-time friend of the family, came to the rescue and prevented the mob from causing further damage to the family or their property.

8. Reports suggest that residents of Yamuna Vihar wielded sticks and lathis to guard the region from outsiders.

Residents of Yamuna Vihar united against all the divisive and communal elements and protected the area from outsiders who were trying to cause ruckus.

9. In Bajrangbali Mohalla in Maujpur, locals came together and took their Muslim brethren into the Bajrang Bali Temple, asking them not to be scared.

A man in the video can be heard saying:

Tum kyun darr rahe ho, ye to tumhaara hi moholla hai, jahil thode hi hai hum unki tarah.

These instances of people of one community opening their hearts and houses for others give us hope and faith even in difficult times and make us believe that humanity isn't lost yet.