While most of us are still struggling to keep ourselves busy in quarantine, our pets, on the other hand, seem to be enjoying every bit of it. They are definitely better at quarantine than humans and, these pictures/videos are proof.

Here are some hilarious instances of people's pets being their funny, lazy, weird and entertaining self. Check it out.

1. At least someone is taking time out to exercise in quarantine.

Good morning!🌹



You don't have to be bored at home just because you are in #quarantine. You just have to have pets - and now it's going to be difficult - enough #toiletpaper. Have a nice Monday and a healthy week.



🌺🌸🌼🐶🐱🐭🐹🐰🌼🌸🌺pic.twitter.com/QzdSrnZ5FW — ChatNoir #FBPE #FBR (@Beaute_du_Noir) March 30, 2020

2. Oh well, this could have been us, had it not been work from home.

Helpful pet showing me how to catch a tan these days #lockdown pic.twitter.com/8oz69SKqsj — Tara Geoghegan (@TaraGeoghan) March 31, 2020

3. Look whose busy with his new assignment.

All of his toys and this empty plastic bottle gives him the most joy. So happy to be a pet owner during this quarantine period. 😷🦠 pic.twitter.com/ye5EdoIJD1 — Olu Otti (@oluotti) March 30, 2020

4. When you are in quarantine and are trying not to loose your cool...

5. Yes, Amanda Mull we totally agree with you on this.

quarantine would suck so much worse without a pet. i mean look at her pic.twitter.com/P4czJjNzjU — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) April 2, 2020

6. This is literally all of us who are working from home right now.

Thos work from home crap is killing our pets. pic.twitter.com/F2DY8SxKYQ — jamie (@gnuman1979) April 3, 2020

7. Aww, Mocha! Why you be this cute?

Mocha is enjoying quarantine! There are less people around to bark at, so she can be lazy all day! I challenge my students to reply with a picture of their pet in quarantine! Let’s see how many funny pictures we can post! pic.twitter.com/eLvu13dtqq — Katherine Reilley (@MsReilley) April 1, 2020

8. When you have a new co-worker around you, keeping an eye on all your moves.

I set up a throne for one of my #coworkers next to my #WFH setup. He now gets lots of extra belly rubs and pets. He also gets to look down on his peasant kitty coworker. He is very pleased. #AcademicChatter #AcademicTwitter #phdlife #Corgi #pets #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/6y9lJxNJaY — Catie Newsom-Stewart (@catienewsoms) April 4, 2020

9. How can anyone ignore this cutie? We demand more pet breaks.

When you work from home you have to take pet breaks

10/10 recommend pic.twitter.com/XDyuaUlIAv — Alex (@Alexandra_Pec) April 3, 2020

10. Aww! This is just priceless.

Medical professionals, with their pets, after getting home from work these days pic.twitter.com/68zGVJqYYN — Aditya Shah (@IDdocAdi) April 3, 2020

11. When you are working from home but, your pet has other important things to do...

Our pets are loving this whole work/learn from home thing 😴 #ACareerThatLovesYouBack pic.twitter.com/ZBwDe5Qigd — VTI Pittsburgh (@VTI_Pittsburgh) April 3, 2020

12. That one co-worker who always disturbs you in the middle of something important...

13. John, we have to say, we are in love with your personal assitant.

How much are pets loving work from home? My personal assistant. pic.twitter.com/5bGlT1wWuI — 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗 𝙵𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒 (@JFRANCHIREPORTS) March 31, 2020

14. Sleepy head is just having a bad dream.

Having nightmare during my #WorkFromHome nap 🤫 pic.twitter.com/092hfTbqG1 — Pet Lovers Centre (@PLC_Singapore) March 30, 2020

15. We saw that coming.

16. That 'purr' is soul-soothing.

Contented purr because Ella's happy her Moms have spent the last two weeks. Let's face it - the only ones happy about the quarantine are our pets.#videoshowapp pic.twitter.com/NOElF8cIJG — Commuting with Julie (@JulieCommute) April 5, 2020

17. When you have no option but, to mutlitask your way, through the day...

Work hard, play hard: Today’s #PPPinPlace comes from DONNA ORBITS THE MOON director Claire Moyer and a cat having the time of its life.



How are your pets handling having you home all the time? Show us by tagging your photos and videos with #PPPinPlace! pic.twitter.com/yqpUax0dhG — Tiny Dynamite (@tiny_dynamite) April 3, 2020

18. When you see your human friend at home after so long...

19. Pets joining important conference calls like...

Lots of our team are choosing to work from home this week and we are getting lots of pets joining #standup 🐱🐶 What funny working from home stories do you have? #remoteworking #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/Ug0Y2ifGGk — Holiday Extras Tech (@hxtechteam) March 11, 2020

20. We really don't mind this 'cute' interruption...

How are y’alls pets liking you being home?



My orange cat is not used to it yet and wanted some extra attention this morning. Too funny not to share. #WorkFromHome #InThisTogether #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/ZIWczAo3pV — Wake Tech Students (@wtccstudents) March 24, 2020

21. This is the only way your pets can get you to stop working from home.

22. All of us, at the end of a tiring day be like...

23. Watch till the end.

That feeling when you're able to capture your pets being funny and forget left your Hitachi on the coffee table pic.twitter.com/1As0ERa62Q — 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗻𝗲 quarantined in Las Vegas (@vipkatelayne) March 31, 2020

24. When your pet becomes your boss at home...

Hello, I hope you are all OK. I told you everytime I get my work out at home Sooty comes to help me! She thinks she's the teacher! Are your pets helping with your work? From Mrs Hauxwell pic.twitter.com/8wBNUQJrRd — Beech Grove Primary (@BGroveSchool) March 31, 2020

25. These new interns definitely need a raise.

Sometimes we need a little extra help while working from home. We want to thank our new at-home interns for devoting their time and energy to our customers. #insidehcss #pets #workfromhome pic.twitter.com/5DE8J7pbbI — HCSS (@hcss) April 3, 2020

