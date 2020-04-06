While most of us are still struggling to keep ourselves busy in quarantine, our pets, on the other hand, seem to be enjoying every bit of it. They are definitely better at quarantine than humans and, these pictures/videos are proof. 

Here are some hilarious instances of people's pets being their funny, lazy, weird and entertaining self. Check it out. 

1. At least someone is taking time out to exercise in quarantine.

2. Oh well, this could have been us, had it not been work from home.

3. Look whose busy with his new assignment. 

4. When you are in quarantine and are trying not to loose your cool...

5. Yes, Amanda Mull we totally agree with you on this. 

6. This is literally all of us who are working from home right now. 

7. Aww, Mocha! Why you be this cute?

8. When you have a new co-worker around you, keeping an eye on all your moves. 

9. How can anyone ignore this cutie? We demand more pet breaks. 

10. Aww! This is just priceless. 

11. When you are working from home but, your pet has other important things to do...

12. That one co-worker who always disturbs you in the middle of something important...

13. John, we have to say, we are in love with your personal assitant. 

14. Sleepy head is just having a bad dream.

15. We saw that coming.

16. That 'purr' is soul-soothing. 

17. When you have no option but, to mutlitask your way, through the day...

18. When you see your human friend at home after so long...

19. Pets joining important conference calls like...

20. We really don't mind this 'cute' interruption...

21. This is the only way your pets can get you to stop working from home.

22. All of us, at the end of a tiring day be like...

23. Watch till the end. 

24. When your pet becomes your boss at home...

25. These new interns definitely need a raise. 

What's your pet been up to? Tell us, in the comments section below. 