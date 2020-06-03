The last few days have seen people take to the streets to protest the brutal murder of George Floyd, an African American man at the hands of a policeman while 3 other cops watched. Indians have also been quite vocal about it on social media.

That being said, the situation is as dire if not worse in our own backyard, as the lockdown has taught us.

1. On April 16, Mohammed Rizwan, 19, a resident of Chhajjapur village, Uttar Pradesh passed away in the hospital after a brutal police beating.

Rizwan had ventured out of his home to buy biscuits when was beaten with rifle butts and lathis by the police as other residents purchased their groceries from the shop. He reached home battered and tried some home remedies but after that did not work, he had to be admitted to the hospital, where he passed away.

2. Suresh Shah and his brother, Ramprasad were not only stopped from selling vegetables but were also beaten with lathis by policemen.

Their daily routine involved picking up vegetables from a wholesale market in the morning and then selling them in carts in the evening. They were doing just that when policemen approached their cart and started abusing them.

One of the policemen hit Suresh so hard with a baton that he could barely stand. He was struck a few more times and then forced to pack up his cart and leave.

3. Journalist Navin Kumar had tweeted about Delhi police harrasing him and, after taking away his car keys, snatching his wallet and phone, beating him up ad hurling abuses at him.

मै बुरी तरह हिला हुआ हुआ हूं और भयानक तकलीफ में।दफ्तर जाते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस के लोगों ने कार की चाबी निकाल ली, वॉलेट,फोन छीन लिया, वैन में डालकर पीटा और भद्दी भद्दी गालियां दी। वो कॉरॉना को रोकने के लिए अपनी ड्यूटी पर थे। हम एक भयावह दौर में हैं। लिख दिया है ताकि इस दौर की सनद रहे pic.twitter.com/BZsHa0oI1N — Navin Kumar (@navinjournalist) March 23, 2020

4. Chennai cops harassed and beat up residents stepping out to buy groceries amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Not just that, according to reports, doctors and other essential service workers, newspaper vendors and delivery men, ration shops employees, house help, water tanker drivers also faced the same issue.

Modi radicalized Indian police officers think you can beat the coronavirus out of people, apparently. pic.twitter.com/NvbArgvs17 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) March 26, 2020

5. Police brutality during the first few phases of the lockdown reportedly led to 12 deaths.

Three deaths each were reported from Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh reported two deaths while Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Punjab reported at leasr one death each.

6. A 28-year-old man died allegedly after beaten up by police leading to tension in Sattenapalli town in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Mohammed Ghouse was returning home after reportedly purchasing medicines around 8.40 AM when the cops stopped him. They allegedly beat up Ghouse for coming out without any reason. However, being a heart patient, collapsed there was declared dead after being shifted to a hospital.

7. A 36-year-old resident of Charkop who ventured out to get medicines with his wife in his car was thrashed by three cops in Kandivli (West) in Mumbai.

The incident reportedly took place around 6 PM when the couple was returning after buying medicines. After the man got out of the car, the police officer started to hit him with a lathi. Two others also joined him and started assaulting the man.

8. In April, Madhya Pradesh Police allegedly beat a Adivasi man to death for breaking lockdown.

According to reports, said incident took place in Gujari village in Dhamnod, Dhar district when Tibu Meda had gone out to buy essential items. His son-in-law Sanjay was with him when the police lathi-charge occurred. Bith tried to run away but Tibu was chased and beaten to death by the police.

9. The day after the lockdown was announced, a Delhi cop was seen tipping over vegetable carts.

The man in the video was armed with a stick was seen tipping over thelas. However, an investigation into the matter revealed he was a police constable named Rajbir, in civilian clothes, harassing vegetable sellers for violating; lockdown.

10. In another video that went viral, a female doctor was seen being slapped by a police official, while she was on her way for her night duty. He also abused her saying, “With whom are you going to sleep at this time?”

She was also abused by the policeman who slapped her and hit her with lathis repeatedly and then dragged her to the police station.

11. Gujarat Police brutally beat up a man who had stepped out to attend his mother's funeral.

Bhairon Lal Lohar was brutally thrashed by Gujarat Police officers when he stepped out of his home to attend his mother’s funeral. He had even taken permission from the local police to leave the city after showing the printout of the certificate.

He even showed the dead body of his mother through a video call. However, that only agitated them and they threw his mobile phone and tore the death certificate. They brutally thrashed Bhairon, his brother and the driver of the ambulance.

12. There were many other such incidents recorded on camera, each worse than the last. A lot of them are still doing rounds on Twitter.

Indian Police 😐

*RT this now😡*

pic.twitter.com/dgwd9ByVQO — Naveen Sodem (@nisar_naveen) March 25, 2020

@narendramodi we all know that India has been lockdown for 21 days !!and we all are satisfy with your decision!But there are many people who are going to buy some groceries, medicines or etc!!But the polices didn't have the rights to beat a any person!! pic.twitter.com/PAaYKiMuYN — Khushi Sahani (@KhushiSahani13) March 28, 2020

#repost @cbsnews

・・・

WATCH: Police in #India are instituting a wide range of punishments for citizens caught defying the country's #coronavirus lockdown. Some are being beat with batons. Others are being forced to do sit-ups, push-ups and squats. pic.twitter.com/wtCxVdHrAN — Julia Fello TMJ4 (@JuliaFello) March 27, 2020

The police in India resorted to violence in some cities and towns as the country struggled with the coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/etxxQSALnW pic.twitter.com/HVMC8vZpBr — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2020

THIS-Heartbreaking!



Video from Badaun, UP



Poor boys who’re on foot from Gwalior, WERE MADE TO CRAWL by UP Police



Cops been asked to help distressed migrants, not ill treat them like this.



Many cops doing good work but this is unacceptable! @pranshumisraa #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/YPllyphTO7 — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) March 26, 2020

13. A day after the lockdown was announced a West Bengal man who had gone out to buy milk was beaten up by police and later died.

The incident occurred in Sankrail town’s Banipur locality when the man, identified as Lal Swami, went out to buy milk in the evening, his wife claimed. She alleged that her husband was among the crowd that the police lathi-charged. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

14. Even migrant workers walking thousands of kilometres home weren't spared as Policed used violence on them in many states.

More than 500 labourers were provided shelter in Vijayawada Club. But when the labourers came to Kanakadurgamma Varadhi, police warned them to go back and when the workers tried to continue their journey, police wielded lathis.

Maybe, now that the whole country is rising up against police brutality in the United States, we could also spend some time buying a mirror.