There is a thing with monumental grief and happiness, both demand brotherhood. You have to share your happiness and fortune with others for it to truly mean something, while in grief, one must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their companions to help them overcome the troubles.

Speaking of the latter, the current covid crisis has seen many instances of people from different communities coming together to help those in need without once thinking of caste, religion or politics. Here are some of them.

1. When a group of Muslim men helped a Hindu son cremate his mother as his relatives were absent.

Four Muslim friends helped a Hindu youth cremate his mother, who died of Covid in Jharkhand’s Palamau district, after his relatives refused to come fearing that they would contract the virus.https://t.co/F9Lizg6PjR — The Telegraph (@ttindia) April 25, 2021

2. When the gurudwaras opened their hearts to anybody who is in the need of oxygen.

The Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, Indirapuram along with an NGO, Khalsa Help International, took up the initiative and started administering free oxygen on Thursday evening. By Friday evening, more than 700 patients had received the “Oxygen langar”. https://t.co/DKuEI3xuWC — Ekam Singh (@EkamSin84132468) April 25, 2021

3. And when they decided to give food to anyone in need during these tough times, without asking for thir identity - because that doesn't matter.

4. When a civil contractor from Rajasthan broke his first roza of Ramadan to donate plasma for covid patients.

Humanity above all!



Aqeel Mansoori, a civil contractor from Rajasthan, broke his fast to donate plasma to two women suffering from COVID-19. May Allah bless him!



"Whoever saves a life, it is as though he has saved all mankind.” ~ Surah Al-Ma'idah 5:32#Ramzan pic.twitter.com/pSjctcIVaS — Masood Ahmed (@ahmed_masood12) April 16, 2021

5. ISKCON temple in Dwarka providing food to covid patients, with a keen focus on the elderly and pregnant women.

6. When a group of people from the Muslim community extended help to cremate 60 Hindus in Bhopal.

Saddam Qurashi & Danish Siddiqui from Bhopal have cremated nearly 60 bodies of #Hindus who died of #Covid.



When kin refused to touch bodies, duo cremate it. "Dharm se uper insaniyay aur desh hai," they said.@vinodkapri @zoo_bear @digvijaya_28 @abhisar_sharma @sharmasupriya pic.twitter.com/bJ5UrhFv4f — Kashif Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) April 17, 2021

7. When mosque committees in Mumbai decided to deliver free oxygen cylinders to those in need, no questions asked.

Mosques offer free oxygen cylinders in Mumbai Metropolitan Region https://t.co/evdqaOaDVe — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) April 19, 2021

8. When lakhs of Pakistanis urged their government to help India in the purest spirit of helping one's neighbours.

We will overcome this and we will do that together.