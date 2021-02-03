Hundreds of thousands of farmers have been protesting against the contentious farm bills ever since they were passed by the Centre in September 2020. From the elderly to women and youth, these protests have seen farmers beat the harsh cold while standing their ground.

While these protests are happening in India, international media hasn't turned a deaf ear to everything that has happened recently, especially the clashes on 26th January and the internet shutdown that followed. And now when international celebrities are voicing their support and opinion, farmers' protests have gained more attention around the world.

Here's how the international media has covered the farmers' protests.

1. BBC News

Source: BBC
Source: BBC

2. The Guardian

Source: The Guardian
Source: The Guardian

3. The Vogue

Source: Vogue

4. The Independent

Source: Independent

5. The Washington Post

Source: Washington Post
Source: Washington Post

6. Aj Jazeera

Source: Al Jazeera

7. Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg
Source: Bloomberg

8. The Scientific American

Source: Scientific American

9. The Time Magazine

Source: Time

10. Human Rights Watch

Source: HRW

11. The US News

Source: US News

12. The Conversation

Source: The Conversation

13. The New York Times

Source: NYT

14. Reuters

Source: Reuters

15. DW News

Source: dw

16. Gulf News

Source: Gulf News

Doesn't seem like an internal matter anymore.