Devalla Revathi, the chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Vaddera Corporation manhandled an employee when her vehicle was stopped at Kaza toll plaza on Thursday.

The YSRCP leader who was on her way to Vijayawada picked an argument with the toll plaza staff and tried to pass through the side gate which is meant for the passage of vehicles exempted from toll fee. The incident was taped on video where she was seen removing barricades.

I know don't why such leaders being at good position and earning well, fight to pay toll tax.



She is YSRCP leader, creating ruckus at Toll.

Her name? Anyone!pic.twitter.com/aN0yKjCTTi — Dharmendra Chhonkar (@yoursdharm) December 10, 2020

In the now viral video, the toll staff of the Kaza toll plaza requested her to stop, but there was no stopping the YSRCP leader's sense of entitlement. She kept arguing and even slapped an employee.

Twitter was enraged with Revathi's attitude and entitlement. They spoke about it on Twitter.

She needs to be arrested. What if that man slapped her back? She'd have played the woman card happily — gauri (@gauri45) December 10, 2020

These are the ppl who think they are entitled... And show it this way. Cheap very cheap. I once travled with a ex MP, he flaunted it at every toll plaza and one place in Maharashtra the body guard argued for 15 mins... But did not pay. — BadhBadhBaba (@Badh_Badh_Baba) December 10, 2020

She should be arrested for physical abuse to a person doing his work. Doesnt he have dignity and right? — GreyShades (@greyshades_life) December 10, 2020

These politicians think that its their birth right to not to pay any taxes Or toll fees to govt.... But they all want to run the govt. — Vijsun (@Vijsun1) December 10, 2020

However, after the video was release, Revathi stated that it was her who was harrased for half an hour and the toll plaza staff misbehaved with her.