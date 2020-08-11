If you've not been living under a rock, by now you'd surely know about the viral video where a 50-year-old woman named Kanta Murti stood in the rains for 7 hours to inform commuters about an open manhole.

This video is from Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West, Mumbai. The lady seen in the video had been standing beside the open manhole for five hours to warn commuters driving on the road.



VC: Bhayander Gudipadva Utsav pic.twitter.com/FadyH175mY — The Better India (@thebetterindia) August 7, 2020

This woman who lost all her belongings, her tent and the ₹10,000 she was saving to help her daughters attend online classes was left with nothing after her humanitarian act.

However, after the Mumbai Mirror shared Kanta's account details, help poured in from all across the country.

According to Mumbai Mirror, more than Rs 1.5 lakh was donated directly to Kanta 's account. Out of this amount, Rs 1 lakh was contributed by city-based Valuable Edutainment Pvt Ltd, which provides virtual classrooms to BMC schools and institutions in other states. It also contributed to rebuilding Kanta's home.

The company's founder said that he was impressed by Kanta's kindness and her humbleness.

We spoke to her. She said the money we are giving would be more than sufficient to rebuild her lost assets and facilitate online classes for her children.

This is the spirit of Mumbai! After losing her house, money and all belongings, Kanta stood for 7 hours in rain to warn about manhole on Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga.



Read her full story and find the donation details on https://t.co/EPDMpmr76U pic.twitter.com/a1kR2pE7Gn — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) August 10, 2020

As of now, Kanta has gone back to work and started making flower garlands. She is overwhelmed by the support and donations and hopes that it will ensure that her daughter's education is not disrupted any further.

