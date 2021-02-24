A constable by the name of Vinita Kumari is being widely appreciated on the internet after a video of her saving a passenger from being crushed under a moving train was shared online. 

In the video, which has been shared by the official Twitter handle of Ministry Of Railways shows a woman trying to board a train with her heavy luggage at the Lucknow Railway station. However, while trying to board, she slips and almost falls in the platform gap. This is when the alert constable runs to her, grabs her and drags her to safety.

Netizens are praising the constable's prompt response and calling her a hero.    

We salute this constable and her dedication to her job. 