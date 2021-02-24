A constable by the name of Vinita Kumari is being widely appreciated on the internet after a video of her saving a passenger from being crushed under a moving train was shared online.

In the video, which has been shared by the official Twitter handle of Ministry Of Railways shows a woman trying to board a train with her heavy luggage at the Lucknow Railway station. However, while trying to board, she slips and almost falls in the platform gap. This is when the alert constable runs to her, grabs her and drags her to safety.

लखनऊ स्टेशन पर महिला यात्री चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने का प्रयास करते हुए गिर गई, जिसे ड्यूटी पर तैनात सतर्क कॉन्स्टेबल विनीता कुमारी द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया।



आप से अनुरोध है की चलती हुई गाड़ी में चढ़ने-उतरने का प्रयास ना करें यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/wLFF87yn0f — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 23, 2021

Netizens are praising the constable's prompt response and calling her a hero.

Shabash hai aese officers ko dil se salam🙏🙏👏👏

Aur rules ka palan karo public Jan hai to jaha hai aur dusari train bhi hai. — BK Zala (@bharatzalavadiy) February 23, 2021

Kudos to the lady constable for her alertness and quick reflex. The young girl has to thank her lucky stars that her Guardian Angel was at arm's length to pull her out of a certain crushing fate. — Meera Menon (@MeeraMe11267744) February 24, 2021

Salute to ms. Vineeta Kumari — BHARAT DIGITAL CSC (@bharat_csc) February 24, 2021

Could've been otherwise. Very prompt response by RPF. — sanjay dutta (@DuttaSanjay0309) February 23, 2021

Salute to Constable — Shamshad Ali (@EngrShamshadAli) February 24, 2021

Good Job 👏 God bless to all Officers. — Shubham Jindal (@aimtraveler) February 23, 2021

Salute to Binita, we are proud of your brave act.

I also request to the passengers, why don' t you come in time to board the train ? — Partha Mukherjee (@ParthaM63508187) February 23, 2021

We salute this constable and her dedication to her job.