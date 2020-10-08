The internet is a beautiful place. At times, it can change the lives of people for good and beyond our imagination.

Something similar happened with this elderly couple who run a small food joint in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

80-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife have been running 'Baba Ka Dhaba' for over 30 years now. With little to no customers amid the pandemic, they struggle to make ends meet.

Their story was recorded and first shared by a YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on his channel Swad Official and Instagram.

Priced between ₹30-50, they serve delicious meals to their customers. When asked how much they earn a day, the elderly man had just ₹70 till the afternoon, with more than half of their cooked food still remaining.

Gaurav Wasan, who recorded the video, intended to raise funds for the couple so that they can get help.

The video has now gone viral across social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. People from across the country, including celebrities, are coming forward to help the couple.

Let’s not break this mans spirit and fight!! Let’s do our best for him 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/NgFfpruTkj — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020

Hi could you please dm me details. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020

Many people have already reached Baba Ka Dhaba to help the couple in cash and kind and #BabaKaDhaba soon started trending on Twitter.

If this is not humanity, I don't know what is.

Proud of you @ThePlacardGuy and @iashutosh23 .. ❤️❤️

You both are the real hero, Huge respect 🙏🚩#BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/MbeL1O2v4t — Amit Singh Rajawat 🇮🇳🧡🚩 (@satya_AmitSingh) October 8, 2020

Just look at their smile, Priceless❤️

Thank you @iamharshbeniwal bhai and everyone who brought this smile on face of BABA



A small help of yours can do big help to Them !!!#SupportLocal#BABAKADHABA

Address : Shivalik B Block , Malviya Nagar Opposite Hanuman mandir. pic.twitter.com/wjQSc9QsqJ — Honey🦋 Not A Bot🤖 (@Ace_Honey_) October 8, 2020

Netizens are also requesting Delhiites to go the food joint and do their part.

Some of you wanted to donate. My request to all of you: please pay for somebody else's food today.

Send the money to #BABAKADHABA with a request to him to feed another human being who has no money to pay for it.

Here's #BabaKaDaba @GooglePay account, via @ThePlacardGuy. pic.twitter.com/qSytBkH2Jz — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) October 8, 2020

We look at kittens and baby elephants to feel happy.

Today there's some change.

Here are two smiling faces of human beings.

They are smiling from their hearts today.

They were crying yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6jnj2aSYaM — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) October 8, 2020

Make this your next stop! Among many such others in your neighbourhoods wherever you are.... #VocalForLocal https://t.co/Nn4SIugxe1 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 8, 2020

And after this overwhelming response, Kanta Prasad, feels that there are so many people who do not have access to two meals a day. This is his message to everyone out there.

While this story is about Kanta Prasad and his wife, it is sending out a beautiful message on the Internet - to help those in need around us. So let's be kind and extend a helping hand.