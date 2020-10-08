The internet is a beautiful place. At times, it can change the lives of people for good and beyond our imagination.
Something similar happened with this elderly couple who run a small food joint in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.
80-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife have been running 'Baba Ka Dhaba' for over 30 years now. With little to no customers amid the pandemic, they struggle to make ends meet.
Their story was recorded and first shared by a YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on his channel Swad Official and Instagram.
Priced between ₹30-50, they serve delicious meals to their customers. When asked how much they earn a day, the elderly man had just ₹70 till the afternoon, with more than half of their cooked food still remaining.
Gaurav Wasan, who recorded the video, intended to raise funds for the couple so that they can get help.
The video has now gone viral across social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. People from across the country, including celebrities, are coming forward to help the couple.
Let’s not break this mans spirit and fight!! Let’s do our best for him 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/NgFfpruTkj— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020
Hi could you please dm me details.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020
Many people have already reached Baba Ka Dhaba to help the couple in cash and kind and #BabaKaDhaba soon started trending on Twitter.
If this is not humanity, I don't know what is.
Smile Smile Smile! #DelhiWalo@attorneybharti has done his part. Now you know, What next 😊#BabaKaDhaba— Shahnwaz Alam 🇮🇳 (@ShahAlam77) October 8, 2020
Good work @attorneybharti Sir... pic.twitter.com/c20G4Si8eK
Smile Smile Smile! #DelhiWalo@attorneybharti has done his part. Now you know, What next 😊#BabaKaDhaba— Shahnwaz Alam 🇮🇳 (@ShahAlam77) October 8, 2020
Good work @attorneybharti Sir... pic.twitter.com/c20G4Si8eK
Proud of you @ThePlacardGuy and @iashutosh23 .. ❤️❤️— Amit Singh Rajawat 🇮🇳🧡🚩 (@satya_AmitSingh) October 8, 2020
You both are the real hero, Huge respect 🙏🚩#BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/MbeL1O2v4t
Amazing social media power😇😇😇😇 #BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/OLX0G39pyq— Ash_Says (@Aashuto93501714) October 8, 2020
Just look at their smile, Priceless❤️— Honey🦋 Not A Bot🤖 (@Ace_Honey_) October 8, 2020
Thank you @iamharshbeniwal bhai and everyone who brought this smile on face of BABA
A small help of yours can do big help to Them !!!#SupportLocal#BABAKADHABA
Address : Shivalik B Block , Malviya Nagar Opposite Hanuman mandir. pic.twitter.com/wjQSc9QsqJ
Netizens are also requesting Delhiites to go the food joint and do their part.
Some of you wanted to donate. My request to all of you: please pay for somebody else's food today.— Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) October 8, 2020
Send the money to #BABAKADHABA with a request to him to feed another human being who has no money to pay for it.
Here's #BabaKaDaba @GooglePay account, via @ThePlacardGuy. pic.twitter.com/qSytBkH2Jz
We look at kittens and baby elephants to feel happy.— Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) October 8, 2020
Today there's some change.
Here are two smiling faces of human beings.
They are smiling from their hearts today.
They were crying yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6jnj2aSYaM
Make this your next stop! Among many such others in your neighbourhoods wherever you are.... #VocalForLocal https://t.co/Nn4SIugxe1— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 8, 2020
And after this overwhelming response, Kanta Prasad, feels that there are so many people who do not have access to two meals a day. This is his message to everyone out there.
Baba's message to everyone! #BABAKADHABA https://t.co/BWHcVFIexb pic.twitter.com/JnRpP6v38p— Ashutosh🇮🇳 (@iashutosh23) October 8, 2020
While this story is about Kanta Prasad and his wife, it is sending out a beautiful message on the Internet - to help those in need around us. So let's be kind and extend a helping hand.