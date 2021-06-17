Despite not being on Twitter anymore, former US President Donald Trump often finds himself trending on the site.

However, this time around, Trump trended on Twitter for a very different reason. It was because netizens found Donald Trump's look-alike in Pakistan, selling kulfis.

Yes, a kulfi seller whose video was shared by Singer-songwriter and activist Shehzad Roy, has become the latest sensation on the internet.

Please share if you know this Qulfi walay bhai.... I am looking for him — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 11, 2021

While Roy originally shared the video to highlight the kulfi seller's unique and musical way of selling kulfis, the video and the man in it, went viral for a completely different reason. Because people believed he bore a striking resemblance to Donald Trump.

Sahi se pata karo President ki kursi gawane se berozgar huwa haqeeqat mein to Trump nhi hai na. https://t.co/BVxmnM1P9v — شیخ صاحب (@realAkhlaque) June 16, 2021

Donald Trump chacha Pakistan main paaye gaye h🤣🤣.

Pakistan be like- Adidas na sahi toh abibas he sahi🤣🤣

Jokes apart Donald Trump k copy ne gaya mast hai,ab th Kulfi khane ka mann ho gaya hai 😍😍. https://t.co/UI8YiMb3Xm — धर्मेश जैन (जे.पी.) 🇮🇳 (@dharmesh_nahar) June 17, 2021

Sonal Trump kulfi wale judwa bhai🙆😂😂👌👌 https://t.co/vcSGObiqSw — Sujeet K Gautam (@SujeetK59157845) June 17, 2021

Trump in pakistan selling kulifi😂 — zara khan (@zarakhanuop) June 11, 2021

Imran khan: Pakistan main bahir say log akay nokriyan karengay.

3 years later: pic.twitter.com/WRbj76DNsd — ᗩᒪI ᗷᖇOᕼI (@rothmensone) June 10, 2021

PAKISTANI TRUMP — SYED JAFFRI (@classictour2007) June 11, 2021

America mn shikast khane k baad Donald Trump Pakistan qulfi bechne laga 🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢😅😅😅 — abidsoomro (@abidsoo71180501) June 10, 2021

Local Pakistani Trump 🤪 — 🅼🅰🅻🅸🅺 🆆🅰🆀🅰🆂 (@waqasmuneerr) June 13, 2021

According to several tweets, the kulfi seller is a resident of Sahiwal in Punjab, Pakistan, and people were quite impressed by his soulful singing.

Rockstar ✨ beautiful voice. — Arif Hameed (@iarifhameed) June 11, 2021

oozing talent MashaAllah — hankerplanet (@Ummeamin) June 10, 2021

Even our Qulfi wala is so SURILA, this nation has music and art in its blood and sweet. #Qufiwala — 𝗔𝘀𝗮𝗱 Jan (@AsadJan80) June 10, 2021

His voice is better than many singers of Pakistan. You should let him sing somewhere. — Homan (@homansays) June 10, 2021

This gives us all a lesson; we should enjoy what we are doing and live every moment, instead of waiting to hit some big targets or accomplish a few goals. Thanks for sharing it! 👌👌😊 — Ali Murtaza (@amurtaza) June 10, 2021

Wao 😍 subhanallah awaaz aur andaaz🙌 https://t.co/iyPBwoFQ5U — akashyap (@solfinder13) June 17, 2021

Now that's how you sell covfefe, I mean kulfi!