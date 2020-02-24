Peculiar things are happening all over the Internet and generation Y is going crazy after this new TikTok challenge that is trending. #TrippingJumpChallenge aka #SkullBreakerChallenge may not be the first but surely is the weirdest challenge so far.

Three people stand in a row. Those who are standing on the sides, jump followed by the person who is standing in the middle. While this person in the center jumps, he is kicked on his legs by the other two people, thus making him fall on his back. One can hurt their spine and brain severely by performing such activity.

Baffled by this weird trend, people from around the globe took to Twitter to share their concerns regarding the consequences of the same.

Stop #skullbreakerchallenge & alert your kids not to accept it! https://t.co/oDgT3Ixp3j — Nada Bou Mjahed (@NadaBouMjahed) February 12, 2020

Parents should warn their children of this internet Skull Breaker craze. #MBMomsandBabies #SkullBreakerChallenge https://t.co/fPZprKpjA0 — MB Lifestyle (@MBLifestyle) February 17, 2020

No, you do not do this dumb challenge. Not for fame, not to look cool. It is not cool, it is dumb. In fact, it is very f ing dumb. #skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/EJ8XqrmMzW — brigitta (@nixismyson) February 14, 2020

Warning : Skullbreaker Challenge is trending I urge you all to show your children and parents and teach them this is really dangerous. It can break skull and can cause some serious problem.#skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/OQQ8idnbfA — Simmi Ahuja (@SimmiAhuja_) February 15, 2020

people who invented & does the #skullbreakerchallenge are just plain dumb ☝ pic.twitter.com/4TEe0FAB9f — biblio_mom (@biblio_mom) February 17, 2020

It is frightening to see the intensity of impact that social media has caused. Parents are perturbed after hearing reports about people getting severely injured and are showing concern for their kids. Attempts are being made to spread awareness regarding the same through social media.

Doctors have warned that the free fall can result in head injuries, fractures to the joints, and even break the unsuspecting person’s skull. #skullbreakerchallengehttps://t.co/uZpgtQh9j9 — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) February 24, 2020

After conducting $7.3 billion in research, we can confirm that yes, something called the “Skull Breaker Challenge” is, indeed, dangerous. 🖕🏿 #skullbreakerchallenge https://t.co/Koh8VBQIyd — @ReallyRealNASA (@reallyrealnasa) February 20, 2020

We truly hope that people understand the severity of this activity and try not to get involved in such brainless trends.