Four men posing as policemen at Goa’s Benaulim Beach allegedly raped two minor girls and beat up  3 minor boys on Sunday, 25th July. The incident took place around 3:30 AM.

While the police have arrested the 4 accused, Goa CM Pramod Sawant blamed the girls and their parents in a shocking statement made in the state assembly.

According to him, the parents shouldn't have allowed them to leave the home at night, especially because they were minors.

They were on the beach the whole night, two boys and two girls. Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches.

Absolving the government and police of any responsibility, he said:

When 14-year-old children stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don't listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police.

People reacted to his mysogynistic remarks and asked him to quit if he cannot take the responsibility.

Following all the outrage on Twitter, CM Sawant has issued a statement saying his comments were taken out of context.

But the harm has already been done.