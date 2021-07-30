Four men posing as policemen at Goa’s Benaulim Beach allegedly raped two minor girls and beat up 3 minor boys on Sunday, 25th July. The incident took place around 3:30 AM.

While the police have arrested the 4 accused, Goa CM Pramod Sawant blamed the girls and their parents in a shocking statement made in the state assembly.

According to him, the parents shouldn't have allowed them to leave the home at night, especially because they were minors.

They were on the beach the whole night, two boys and two girls. Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches.

Absolving the government and police of any responsibility, he said:

When 14-year-old children stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don't listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police.

People reacted to his mysogynistic remarks and asked him to quit if he cannot take the responsibility.

When two minors are raped and two are beaten and the CM thinks nothing of blaming then because it was a beach and because it was night, he is not a CM fit to govern in their name. pic.twitter.com/Fm6GWVhz5B — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) July 29, 2021

One of the men who raped the children was a government employee. @DrPramodPSawant says government can’t be held responsible. Only the children and their parents should be. Maintaining law and order in Goa is now the responsibility of children. Not the police and not the CM. pic.twitter.com/jekBI2nf61 — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 29, 2021

The Goa CM @DrPramodPSawant said that if a 14 year old girl goes out at night, men have the right to rape her as his police cannot protect these girls as it is their fault that they went out late at night ! What a shameful remark! This misogynist should resign immediately pic.twitter.com/viwYvF67iT — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) July 29, 2021

I strongly condemn the statement of @DrPramodPSawant.



So if girls are out in the night, are they inviting men to rape them??



What kind of a sick mindset is that.



Instead of maintaining law and order the CM of Goa is blaming the girls!! pic.twitter.com/wBOaFrt50l — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) July 29, 2021

“When 14 year olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect”



Goa CM on gang rape on Goa Beach. This is sick&brazen abdication of responsibility to keep Goa safe. Shameless. pic.twitter.com/ShnygjcWQc — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 29, 2021

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that Parents should keep kids home at night to avoid [email protected]



Atleast he is providing surety of crime if not of safety. — Veer Sorry Worker (@VeeryaSorry) July 29, 2021

It's with utter disgust I hold my head in shame as we have a CM in our Goa who instead of charging and brining to law the accused culprits blames the victims.

I strongly condemn the statement made by Goa CM who holds Home portfolio. If he is helpless he is unfit for the office. pic.twitter.com/QK1qU6Vn6g — Rahul Mhambre (@RahulMhambre) July 29, 2021

Two minor girls gang raped on Goa beach.



CM said: Why were minors on the beach late at night?



I expected the CM to say: How the hell people raped someone in my state? I will ensure I make Goa safe 24x7 for everyone. — Ravinder Singh (@_RavinderSingh_) July 29, 2021

Following all the outrage on Twitter, CM Sawant has issued a statement saying his comments were taken out of context.

My statement about unfortunate incident was taken out of context. Both as head of a responsible Govt & as a father of a 14-yr-old daughter, I was deeply pained & disturbed. Pain of this incident is inexplicable: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his remark over gang-rape of 2 minor girls pic.twitter.com/ek5i17eyiT — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

But the harm has already been done.