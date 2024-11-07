When fashion brands get experimental, they usually give us daring cuts or wild prints. But Moschino? They’ve gone full-on grocery mode.

Their latest? A celery-shaped clutch called the ‘Sedano’ bag that’ll set you back a cool $4,470 (around ₹3.76 lakhs). This isn’t your usual evening accessory; it’s a high-fashion tribute to celery.

Imagine carrying a bunch of celery, only this time, it’s crafted from luxe Nappa leather, perfectly shaded in ombré greens to resemble the real deal. And while this bold fashion choice may leave you questioning life decisions, it’s already making waves for being as divisive as it is unique.

Naturally, the internet is going wild. Since the launch, people have taken to social media with memes and comments that are pure gold. From “Imagine your mom chopping this by mistake” to “Now we’ve got celery couture,” it’s safe to say this bag has created a whole new category of food fashion.

The internet’s best? An Indian twist, of course. Users couldn’t resist commenting on the desi dilemma this bag could stir up: “Mummy: dhaniya kahan hai? Me: dhania waale bag mein,” giving the clutch an unexpected role in Indian kitchens.

And it seems Moschino’s mission to make haute couture unapologetically quirky is alive and well, especially since they’re no strangers to food-themed accessories. Earlier this year, the brand gave us a baguette-shaped bag that looked fresh out of the bakery and a mini rosette bag that could easily be mistaken for a snack if you squinted.

Not surprisingly, this luxury celery clutch has sparked a hilarious virtual tug-of-war, with some folks genuinely intrigued by the bag’s concept and others rolling their eyes at the extravagance. “Moschino and Balenciaga are really fighting over who can out-quirk the other,” one user joked, while others called it the perfect gift for someone who loves both veggies and couture. Another user pointed out, “These brands have clearly blurred the line between creativity and absurdity.”

And if you’re thinking, “Who would actually buy this?” Well, you’re not alone. But that’s exactly what Moschino’s known for pushing boundaries with their iconic blend of whimsy and art.

Whether the celery bag is an instant collector’s piece or just an outrageous fashion flex, it’s clear that Moschino isn’t afraid to make us rethink the idea of luxury.