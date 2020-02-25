First Lady Melania Trump was at the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Delhi to attend the Happiness class.

In a video from the dance performance at school, kids can be seen performing for Melania. While some kids were performing on stage, a sardar kid in the audience caught Melania's attention.

#WATCH Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump watches a dance performance by students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/dBCuTzvymF — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

As the Bhangra tune started playing and other kids performed on stage, the sardar kid, sitting in the audience, couldn’t keep calm and was seen grooving to the Punjabi beats.

His impromptu dance made everyone fall in love with him and his moves.

Thank you Hon'ble The First Lady @FLOTUS for spending time watching our little ones.



That small Sardar kid took my heart away. @MELANIATRUMP Who was your pick of today?#MelaniaTrump at #NamasteTrump event pic.twitter.com/s74u7bxmgX — Amit Gupta (@amitguptaHR) February 25, 2020

Look at the Sardar kid, not giving a fuck to the guests and having a ball. #BahutAageJaayega pic.twitter.com/po3J3tCeNa — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 25, 2020

