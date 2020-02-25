First Lady Melania Trump was at the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Delhi to attend the Happiness class.

In a video from the dance performance at school, kids can be seen performing for Melania. While some kids were performing on stage, a sardar kid in the audience caught Melania's attention.

As the Bhangra tune started playing and other kids performed on stage, the sardar kid, sitting in the audience, couldn’t keep calm and was seen grooving to the Punjabi beats.

His impromptu dance made everyone fall in love with him and his moves.

Only if we could have even a bit of this enthusiasm.